Tarun Nigam joins Offbeet Media Group as Executive Director

Offbeet Media Group has onboarded industry veteran Tarun Nigam as its Executive Director in a bid to diversify business and widen the company’s portfolio. During his two decades of career, Tarun has led various businesses. His previous stints include Executive Director with DDB Mudra, Co-Founder of PM Media Solutions and Executive Director of Starcom. He has also worked with brands like UTV, GroupM (MindShare, Maxus & Mediacom) and Vivaki Partnership Unit, across mainstream media, brand solutions and digital assignments.

At Offbeet Media, he will help in the strategic outreach of the Group's recent acquisition of 101india.com and lead the teams across other business verticals such as Celeb/Influencer, Branded Content, and Govt Sector Initiatives. He will be working closely with Jaideep, Bhavya and the Group’s Creative & Strategy teams.

"New age marketing solutions are what will drive brands in the post-pandemic era. The lines between linear and digital media are already blurred and I foresee them merging further. Offbeet Media Group has the right mix of offerings that can enable brands to make a larger impact on the consumer's mind. I am very excited to join the group and am looking forward to help create a positive influence,” said Tarun Nigam.

Expressing his excitement on the new addition to the management team, Jaideep Singh, Founder Offbeet Media Group said, "Tarun's deep understanding of the sector and strong equity within the media & entertainment industry will be of immense value to us. I am confident this will help us strategize and carve out a successful business plan in the future.”

