Tarun Nigam quits OMD Mudramax to start his own venture

After a three-year stint as the Executive Vice President of OMD Mudramax, Tarun Nigam has entered the entrepreneurial world. The seasoned marketing professional has co-founded Sendi, an on-demand personal assistant service start-up.

In addition to this, Nigam is also venturing out to follow his passion for spiritualism with ‘Solemn Side’. Moreover, since he has a stronghold on advertising, Nigam will also take on the role of an advertising and media consultant simultaneously.

In the past two decades, Tarun Nigam has worn many hats. Prior to his stint with OMD Mudramax, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of PM Media Solutions and COO of Graphisads. Other than these, he has also worked with brands like UTV, Starcom MediaVest, GroupM, and Vivaki Partnership Unit.

Nigam has also played a key role in brand building and reputation management of various brands, including Hero Honda, Hero Cycles, Dalmia, Amway, Aircel, American Express, Benetton, Gillette, Monte Carlo, Oracle, Ranbaxy, LVMH, Samsung, Suzuki Motorcycles, Starwood Hotels, VLCC, Wrigleys, Yahoo and Makemytrip.com amongst others.

Talking about his new journey, Nigam said, “For a long time, I was planning to rebuild my career with new avenues and the journey has now begun with Sendi. It was one of my passions that Redvin has enabled with the mentorship of my home town brother Vinay Dwivedi. I am also excited to pursue my passion for spirituality by launching a new platform Solemn Side which will be the final destination for people needing life remedies and solutions.”