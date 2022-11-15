Tarannum Alam joins Viacom18 Sports as SVP (Agency Relationships)

Viacom18 Sports has hired Tarannum Alam as the Senior Vice President for the network's Agency Relationships vertical, according to sources.



Prior to joining the company, Alam had a short stint at marketing technology solutions provider Silverpush. She joined as Sr. VP, Head of Sales and branding, for the firm's India market in June this year.

Before that, she was the National Head (Sales) at MX Player and MX Takatak where she worked for four years. In her time there, Alam helped drive revenue growth for the platforms through direct sales.



Alam has over 22 years of experience, working for leading ad agencies like McCann Erickson, GroupM, Publicis Groupe and Madison.



She has handled media for portfolios like FMCG, Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Travel, Mobile Handsets, E-commerce and Automobile.



She worked for advertisers like Nestle, L’Oréal, Airtel, Samsung, ITC, and Hyundai to name a few to develop their media strategies and how they should utilise their marketing budgets. She served a short stint at Reliance Big FM where she was helming pricing and strategy.

