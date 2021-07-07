SUGAR Cosmetics appoints Suchit Sikaria as Chief Business Officer

SUGAR Cosmetics appoints Suchit Sikaria, former Managing Partner of Performics India as the Chief Business Officer to lead and handle the core Direct to Consumer (D2C) division at SUGAR Cosmetics.

An MBA from IIM - Ahmedabad, Sikaria brings more than 14 years of leadership experience in Sales, Marketing and Business Operations while working with Performics India (that was formed by the merger of legacy brands Convonix and Resultrix in 2018) and Nokia India prior to that. He also brings an additional 4 years of start-up experience from his own entrepreneurial venture in the food-tech space and is expected to tap into his rich experience of building both a digital startup and India’s largest performance marketing agency.

Talking about this new addition to the SUGAR team, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “We are excited to welcome Suchit Sikaria as the new Chief Business Officer for our D2C business at SUGAR Cosmetics and are eager to see the magic he creates for the brand. Over the past 6 months at SUGAR, we have aggressively been growing the team and recruiting the sharpest minds who can accelerate the brand’s trajectory - 120+ new team members and we’re not done yet. Suchit’s deep expertise in scaling large-budget performance marketing campaigns for one of India’s largest digital advertising agencies will be pivotal to scaling the revenues 5x times in the next 3 years and further cementing the brand’s hold in the D2C market space.”

“I am incredibly excited to start this new journey at SUGAR Cosmetics. I have been avidly following the journey of this brand and have been quite inspired by how quickly they have grown and become a cult-favourite among India’s gen Z and millennial women. I look forward to bringing in my experience of the industry and building the brand in to a much larger D2C player; not just in the country, but even globally. I look forward to this new opportunity!” said Suchit Sikaria as Chief Business Officer (D2C).

