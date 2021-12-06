Star elevates Vaibhav Goyal as SVP - Ad Sales for sports

Previously, Goyal was VP- Ad Sales for almost 6.6 years

Disney-owned Star India has elevated Vaibhav Goyal as Senior Vice President - Ad Sales, Star Sports, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he held the position of Vice President - Ad Sales, Star Sports for almost 6.6 years.

He joined the Star Sports network as Assistant Manager. He was named Assistant Vice President - Ad Sales in July 2003. Prior to Star Sports, Goyal was Planning Manager at GroupM India for over three years.

A qualified engineer from MITS - Gwalior, Goyal has completed his MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)