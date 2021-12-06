Star elevates Vaibhav Goyal as SVP - Ad Sales for sports

Previously, Goyal was VP- Ad Sales for almost 6.6 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 6, 2021 2:20 PM
Vaibhav Goyal

Disney-owned Star India has elevated Vaibhav Goyal as Senior Vice President - Ad Sales, Star Sports, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he held the position of Vice President - Ad Sales, Star Sports for almost 6.6 years.

He joined the Star Sports network as Assistant Manager. He was named Assistant Vice President - Ad Sales in July 2003. Prior to Star Sports, Goyal was Planning Manager at GroupM India for over three years.

A qualified engineer from MITS - Gwalior, Goyal has completed his MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ad sales Star sports Vaibhav goyal advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
rajendra gupta

Rediffusion appoints Rajendra Gupta as Chief Growth Officer
3 hours ago

Gaurav Jeet Singh

HUL’s Gaurav Jeet Singh moves on after a 13-year-long stint
7 hours ago

Bhavna Vij

Outlook's Bhavna Vij joins British High Commission as Senior Political Economy Adviser
2 days ago