Srishti Behl Arya joins Phantom Films as CEO

Srishti Behl Arya, who quit Netflix last year, has joined Phantom Films as CEO, according to media reports.

Arya was earlier the Netflix India Director - International Original Films. She quit the streaming platform in May last year after a three-year stint.

During her stint at Netflix, Arya played a foundational role in building the platform's original film slate of more than 35 original films including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, and first Tamil and Telugu films, Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu respectively.



Arya joined Netflix in May 2018. Prior to Netflix, Srishti was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry.

Phantom Films was founded by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane in 2012. It was a joint venture between Madhu-Kashyap-Motwane-Bahl (50%) and Reliance Entertainment (50%). Kashyap, Bahl and Motwane exited Phantom Films in 2018. Madhu Mantena and Sheetal Talwar bought their shares in the production company to become an equal shareholder along with Reliance Entertainment.

Phantom Films has produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masan, Lootera and Udta Punjab.







