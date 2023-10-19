Sreenivasan Jain joins News24 as Consulting Editor
Jain was previously with NDTV where he worked from 1995 to 2023
Former Group Editor of NDTV, Srinivasan Jain, has joined News24 as Consulting Editor.
He will be anchoring a weekly show, Dateline India, a mix of ground reportage and interviews with key newsmakers.
Jain worked for NDTV since 1995. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard.
His exit came close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down.
He is currently an adjunct faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University.
Jain was the anchor of NDTV’s popular programmes, like Reality Check, Truth vs Hype and more.
He confirmed his new stint on X. His tweet said, “Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview-based show on @news24tvchannel."
The senior journalist has had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He is known for his in-depth analysis, sharp interviewing skills, and incisive reporting. He joined NDTV and became one of the prominent faces of the channel.
Jain has worked on various investigative and political shows. He is particularly known for his show "Truth vs Hype," which delves into critical issues with a focus on uncovering the truth behind complex matters.
Throughout his career, Jain has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to journalism. His work has been appreciated both nationally and internationally.
Shashwat Sharma elevated to COO of Bharti Airtel
Sharma was previously the Director of Consumer Business and the CEO of Airtel DTH
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Shashwat Sharma has been reportedly elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer at Bharti Airtel, said the telecom company on its website and its filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
His appointment is in line with the changes the telecom company has made to its management board, said a news report citing the filings. Sharma was heading the Marketing and Consumer Business for Bharti Airtel, and was Chief Executive of Airtel DTH, its linear TV distribution business.
Amit Tripathi will be filling Sharma's position as Director of Marketing and Customer Experience and will join the board. He has been with Airtel for 13 years and has served as the Chief Executive for the telco's Kerala and Tamil Nadu markets previously.
In the changes that took place over the last week, Sharma replaces Sunil Taldar, Director of Operations for the India Business, heading transformation for the telecom company's Africa business.
Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing
Bhutyani was previously with Vedantu
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:59 AM | 3 min read
Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.
Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.
Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.
Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"
His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.
At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.
Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”
His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.
Krish Kidao named VP of Global Business at Mobavenue
Kidao was earlier with organisations like Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, and Asianet News Network
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 1:17 PM | 1 min read
Mobavenue has announced the appointment of Krish Kidao, former Regional Director – APAC at Affise, as VP-Global Business.
Kidao brings a wealth of experience from his prior roles, including leadership positions at Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd, Rediff.com, and ICICI Bank, among others
Commencing his new role, Kidao said: "I am looking forward to working with the terrific leadership team at Mobavenue using my skills and international purview to grow the organization globally and at the same time conquer all new & emerging markets. Together, we are hoping to make a lasting impact in the Industry."
Following that, Mobavenue's CEO, Ishank Joshi, said: "We are delighted to have Krish join us and be a part of the Mobavenue family. His deep understanding of the Industry and propensity for innovative strategies align perfectly. As we continue to push boundaries in the Industry, his expertise will undoubtedly catalyze growth for us and our partners and further enhance our offerings."
Bobble AI names Ravi Shharma as Chief Business Officer
Shharma has previously held leadership roles at CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Saavn & Times Internet
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Bobble AI has appointed Ravi Shharma as its new Chief Business Officer.
Ravi will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (Advertising & Marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue.
He will work closely with the Executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to Founder & CEO Mr Ankit Prasad.
“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability & vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones,” said Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI.
Shharma has earlier worked with media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint.
Shharma said, “In the last few years Bobble AI has emerged as the most impactful deep tech solution company in India by re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform that has empowered brands to engage with their millions of potential customers in a creative and non-intrusive way. Despite having worked with many global media companies for over two decades, it’s probably the first time I felt moved by the unparalleled disruptions in the mobile marketing & advertising space that Bobble AI is driving and challenging the incumbents. I am quite excited to be part of a visionary team of innovators and look forward to achieving our collective goals and driving the company's growth."
ZEEL appoints Deepu Bansal as Independent Director for 3 years
Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
