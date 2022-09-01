Springwel appoints Puneet Nayar as National Sales Head - Channel Sales

Mattress brand Springwel has appointed Puneet Nayar as National Sales Head - Channel Sales. In his new role, Nayar will be responsible for building a reliable network of dealers and distributors across the country and leverage the existing channel network for delivering strong and sustainable growth for the brand, the company said.

Prior to joining Springwel, Nayar has worked with conglomerates like Tata, Vodafone, Reliance and Kurlon. In his last role, he led the pan-India SIS network at Kurlon where he spent five years in leadership roles.

Speaking about his new role, Puneet Nayar, said “I am really excited to be a part of this legendary brand now being run by a growth oriented team. We are in the process of creating an organization where we intend to grow exponentially with the correct ingredients in terms of people, products and processes. I am really looking forward to contributing in building the organization.”

Ashutosh Taparia, Founder and Managing Partner of Ananta Capital commented, “We are delighted to welcome Puneet to the Springwel and Ananta family. I am really confident that Puneet will immensely contribute to our vision of building Springwel as the most loved mattress and sleep solutions company of India.“

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)