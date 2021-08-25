Social Panga appoints Jitto George to lead operations at Mumbai

Creative agency Social Panga has announced its foray into Mumbai, after having established its presence in Bangalore & Delhi/NCR.

“The agency has kick started operations with 7-8 brands already on board, informed Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga. Mumbai has been the epicenter for everything creative and it was a natural geographical location in our growth story. It is an extension to our Bangalore and Delhi offices, so it is essential to carry forward the same culture and hunger to create sensational work for our Mumbai branch as well. Having a current strength of about 175 mafias, with a Mumbai office, we plan to expand to about 300+ mafias in next 12 months”.

“The Mumbai team will be led by Jitto George, who joins the team as the Associate Vice President for Growth & Strategy. He has a track record of more than 10 years in integrated marketing.

Gaurav Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga, commented, “We have been catering to select clients of Mumbai remotely in the past. The demand for presence has been really high from our potential and existing partners, and we look forward to greater opportunities with the help of our creative talent in Mumbai. We are happy to announce that Jitto George will be leading the company’s offerings in Mumbai and create great creative solutions for our clients.”

Speaking on the same, Jitto George, Associate Vice President for Growth & Strategy, Social Panga said, “I am excited to be a part of the growth story at Social Panga. The focus area for Mumbai will be to build a great team that is culturally aligned with the values of the company. With our expertise in creative, media and technology we aim to deliver great work for our clients that is not only creative but effective in providing true value”.

