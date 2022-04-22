Sidharth Shakdher to continue as Disney+ Hotstar CMO

Shakdher had stepped down as CMO to pursue other opportunities but has withdrawn his resignation

Disney+ Hotstar Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sidharth Shakdher has taken back his resignation. He will continue to spearhead the marketing function of the video streaming platform in India, informed sources have told e4m.

As reported by e4m in March, Shakdher had stepped down as CMO, Disney+ Hotstar, to pursue other opportunities. As EVP & CMO, Shakdher was leading marketing, growth, and direct-to-consumer business for Disney+ Hotstar.

Following his resignation, Disney+ Hotstar EVP and Head of Original Content Nikhil Madhok was given the interim charge as Marketing Head of the platform.

Shakdher joined Disney+ Hotstar in June 2016 as SVP & Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he drove the brand/digital/integrated marketing strategy, growth marketing & Martech, user lifecycle marketing, partnerships, and growth/usage analytics for Disney+ Hotstar. He played a key role in helping Disney+ Hotstar to attain a 200 million user base with 20X consumption growth over four years.

He was elevated to EVP & Business Head in September 2018. He managed this role until December 2020. Shakdher’s key responsibility in this role was to lead the consumer business for Disney+ Hotstar.

Before joining Disney+ Hotstar, he led one of the largest retail categories for Amazon in the US. He worked with Reckitt Benckiser before that, also in the US, leading some of its most successful new product launches and building Reckitt’s digital business.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)