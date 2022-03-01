Sid Shakdher, EVP & CMO, Disney+Hotstar moves on

Shakdher has experience in spearheading growth and business mandates across the US, India & South-East Asia

Sid Shakdher, EVP & CMO, Disney+Hotstar has stepped down. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development.

Shakdher’s mandate at Disney+Hotstar traversed the entire consumer journey from freemium users to subscribers, and he led the direct-to-consumer growth, marketing and communications, and partnerships.

With vast experience in spearheading growth and business mandates across the US, India and South-East Asia, Shakdher has been one of the key people responsible for building Hotstar.

Prior to joining Disney+ Hotstar, he led one of the largest retail categories for Amazon in the US. He worked with Reckitt Benckiser before that, also in the US, leading some of its most successful new product launches and building Reckitt’s digital business.

