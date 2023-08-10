Shweta Khosla & Punit Singh named Executive VP at DENTSU CREATIVE
While Shweta will lead the strategy team in the Bengaluru office, Punit will take charge in Gurugram
DENTSU CREATIVE India has appointed Shweta Khosla and Punit Singh as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Strategy & Planning. In their new roles, the duo will report to Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), DENTSU CREATIVE India.
As per the mandate, they will deliver transformative strategies for the agency's key clients and brands. Their expertise will prove instrumental in addressing brand challenges and elevating the creative standards across both offices. Together, Shweta and Punit will fortify the agency's strategic capabilities, delivering solutions that blend modern creativity, human insights, cultural authenticity, data analysis, and cutting-edge technology.
Shweta will lead the strategy team in the Bengaluru office. Meanwhile, Punit will take charge in the Gurugram office, spearheading strategic thinking on vital accounts and establishing an integrated strategy team to enhance client support.
Prior to this, Shweta led the strategy of Wunderman Thompson as Sr. VP & Executive Planning Director. With a 20-year background in strategic planning across 10 countries and diverse categories, Shweta has extensive experience, particularly in beverages, beauty, fashion, newspapers, and technology.
Punit brings with him a robust experience of over 17 years, having worked across startups, media, and creative agencies. His expertise extends across both the client side and the agency landscape. In his most recent role, he served as Lead Planner at Lowe Lintas, working with brands such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Home, Upstox, OLX, and HP, among others.
Speaking on the appointments, Sumeer said, “I am very excited to welcome Shweta and Punit to the team. Their wealth of experience and insightful perspectives will certainly revolutionize our strategic product. With their exceptional leadership on key accounts, we are confident that they will inspire their teams to harness Modern Creativity and drive exceptional results. Exciting times lie ahead, and we are well-positioned for a promising journey."
Shweta commented, "The question that marketers are increasingly asking is how to make brand equity connect and deliver results across their consumers' fragmented journey. This requires collaboration across data, creative, and media – a necessary change of approach that dentsu has already initiated. However, a new way of working is not the only reason I consider myself lucky to be a part of this team. I have entered a culture of kindness and a happy work environment, which is the secret sauce for creating ideas that deliver."
Punit added, “I am thrilled to join DENTSU CREATIVE. I have long admired their work, especially their interpretation of ‘Modern Creativity’ which has been recognized not just in India but worldwide. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people to create work that is both effective and engaging."
Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy & planning with key hires
Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:40 AM | 4 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has further strengthened its strategy and account planning teams across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices with two key appointments. Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India. Both will report to Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Worldwide India and will be based out of Gurgaon and Mumbai, respectively.
Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mozumdar, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome such impressive strategic thinkers with proven track records as Mohini and Jasravee to our team. Mohini’s insights are the investment we need for our key clients to rise to the challenges of the new-age consumer and propel us in the right direction in our endeavour of providing integrated solutions. In Jasravee, we find the right blend of experience and thought leadership, which will be instrumental in nurturing and building on our strategic ability from a consumer, data, and integration perspective.”
A journalist-turned-advertising professional, Mohini Varma also dabbled in art curation before finding her footing firmly in the adland. Over her career, she has furthered strategy and brand communications at leading advertising agencies like Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, DDB Mudra, and FCB India. She has worked on marquee brands across a wide range of industries and sectors such as Google, YouTube, Uber, Pernod Ricard, Domino’s, Mother Dairy, and GSK, among others. As the EVP & Planning Head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Mohini’s primary mandate will be to leverage her strategy skills and simultaneously win new businesses and further strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.
Mohini Varma said, “In an incredibly VUCA world and at a time when brand trust is at an all-time low, Havas’ model of building brands that create actual and meaningful difference in everyday lives couldn’t be more relevant. Along with that, while all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up-and-running seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses.”
Jasravee Kaur Chandra is not new to the Havas family. She had an enriching stint with the health communications specialist agency Havas Life Sorento as a Brand Strategy Consultant and Senior VP of Strategic Planning. In her new role at Havas Worldwide India as the Senior Vice President, she will focus on expanding the breadth of creative portfolio in the West and South regions using a client-first approach, keeping talent and team building at the core. Jasravee’s skills as a strategic brand planner and communications expert include integrated brand campaigns, repositioning & building brand architecture, digital-first branding, insights & strategy. Having worked at advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, and JWT, her portfolio includes a diverse range of brands across sectors like Coca-Cola, Dove, FedEx, Godrej, Lifebuoy, Boroplus, HBO, Lakme Salon, among others.
Jasravee said, “Having worked with Havas on the consumer health businesses for more than a year, I had witnessed first-hand the commitment and conviction of Havas India towards ensuring an integrated offering. Consumers demand seamlessness experiences across the consumer journey and channels and the village ecosystem is the perfect model to make this a reality. I have always been passionate about brands making a meaningful difference to consumers and Havas, with its proprietary framework, Meaningful Brands, is walking the talk. I’m very excited about entering the Havas global village and look forward to making a meaningful difference to all stakeholders”.
These latest appointments follow the recent additions of Srishti Jain Khandelwal as Assistant Vice President, and Anuraag Srivastava as Vice President - Strategic Planning, bolstering Havas Worldwide India’s strategy function which has played a pivotal role in creating meaningful and innovative business solutions for its clients.
Xiaomi ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space
'We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand' said CEO Amit Banerji
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:04 AM | 2 min read
In a major industry move, Xiaomi’s ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany has joined Managed Workspace service provider Table Space, which operates 6 million sqft + of custom-built offices for 250+ premium clients across India. Table Space has brought in Jaskaran at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing a crucial transformation & this is a part of Table Space’s aggressive growth agenda.
“Table Space has witnessed strong growth over the last few years and today we are the largest & most well recognised managed workspace partner for large Enterprise clients in the country. Jaskaran brings with him 2 decades of robust experience in leading marketing efforts for dominant multi-billion $ companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand & helping us scale up in a critical juncture of our growth,” says Amit Banerji, CEO, Table Space.
“In a very short period of time, Table Space has disrupted & revolutionized the managed workspaces & real estate sector in India. It has some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients on the back of some industry defining work. It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model & uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision & business model, on the back of which the company has delivered stellar growth in the last few years. This is the right time to scale up & strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in. I look forward to partnering the team to take Table Space into what promises to be an exciting future” says Jaskaran Singh Kapany.
In a career spanning 2 decades, Jaskaran has held leadership roles within marketing with leading companies such as Xiaomi, India’s largest Smartphone brand; Paytm, India’s largest mobile commerce company & ICICI Prudential- India’s No1 Pvt Life insurance player. He has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms & iconic brands focused on driving behaviour change.
Table Space had raised one the largest private equity rounds in the real estate space, of $325 Million by Hill House Capital, late last year.
Aamir Sohail to head digital at India Center of Excellence, Havas Media Network
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Havas Media Network has appointed Aamir Sohail as Head of Digital at India Center of Excellence, according to his latest LinkedIn post.
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India and was accountable for its P&L.
His area of expertise includes digital media, consumer behaviour & research, programmatic media, omnichannel marketing. He specialises in planning, activation, data, strategy, troubleshooting and operations.
He was with dentsu X prior to that as its Business Group Head. Sohail has also worked for Essence and Accenture.
Archana Vohra leaves Meta India
Vohra headed Meta India’s SMB portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Archana Vohra, who headed Meta India’s SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) portfolio, has moved on. The decision to leave, we learn, was Vohra's own.
She was the Director of Global Business Group, Mid Market and Small Business, at Meta India since January 2019.
Vohra confirmed the development with e4m. She indicated that she was set to join another company soon.
At Meta, her portfolio included account management, business development, agency sales and program management across Instagram, FB and Whatsapp. She had been responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals spanning emerging and mature clients for Meta in India, says her LinkedIn profile.
With about 25 years of tech industry experience, Vohra had worked with Amazon and Times Internet in the past.
e4m had reported earlier that key executives like Avinash Pant, director of marketing; Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships; and Amrita Mukherjee, director have been laid off.
Jackey K joins Paytm as Vice President-Marketing
Jackey joins Paytm from Tata Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as its Senior Vice President, and Head of Digital Growth
Agarwal has earlier worked with companies such as Flipkart, OYO and Airtel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, today announced the appointment of Aman Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth. In his new role, Aman will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company. This strategic appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish a deeper on-ground presence in top 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.
Aman joins the company with an illustrious career span of over 12 years, including pivotal roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Aman has consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention, and delivering innovative product solutions.
Commenting on the appointment, Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO OfficeBanao said, "In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners a delightful experience, we are thrilled to welcome Aman at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”
Expressing his views on the appointment, Aman Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and fast growing organization that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leverage my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base.”
Sachin Chhabra joins Relaxo Footwear as VP & Head of Marketing
Prior to this role, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Relaxo Footwear Limited has appointed Sachin Chhabra as Vice President and Head of Marketing.
The news has been confirmed by Chhabra. He will be joining Relaxo Footwear from August 8th, 2023, Tuesday.
Chhabra is a seasoned professional known for his strategic prowess. With a proven record, he drives marketing excellence and capabilities, orchestrating success across brands
Prior to this stint, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja. He was also previously associated with ACC Limited, Amway India, MediaCom, DLF Limited, and Bharti Airtel.
Chhabra is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology Management where he completed his major in marketing. He has also been an alumnus of London Business School.
