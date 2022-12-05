Shubham Jain to head group strategy and business transformation at ICRA Ltd

ICRA Limited has appointed Shubham Jain as the Head of Group Strategy and Business Transformation to drive growth and operating efficiencies for the company and its subsidiaries. Jain will be responsible for scaling up the company’s revenue streams through new business initiatives and implementing business transformation strategies to enhance efficiencies in its operations.

This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA. Earlier, he had joined ICRA in 2006 as an Analyst in Delhi and left as Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings in September 2021 to join Yubi (formerly CredAvenue). Jain is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and holds an MBA degree from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

Commenting on his appointment, Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said: “Given our focus on growth and improvement in operating efficiencies consistent with our Strategic Plan, establishing a Group level strategy and business transformation function is critical. I am delighted that Shubham is returning to the ICRA family to be a part of our Senior Leadership team. I am confident that he will play a vital role in propelling us towards achieving our strategic imperatives.”

Shubham Jain said: “It was always a privilege to be a part of this best-in-class organisation and I am excited to take up this new role. Group ICRA’s dynamic management team, high talent density, and strong market standing puts it in a great position to capitalise on significant opportunities being offered by the rapidly evolving ecosystem for financial services. I look forward to being an integral part of this growth and transformational journey.”

