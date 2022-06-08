Shoppers Stop appoints Sandeep Jabbal as Chief Digital Transformation, Information Officer

Shoppers Stop has announced the appointment of Sandeep Jabbal as Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer with effect from 23rd May 2022. He will be responsible for providing strong leadership and support in digital transformation initiatives led by the brand.

Sandeep has more than 18 years of extensive experience in developing IT strategies and designing and delivering the IT roadmap for large organizations with a focus on digital transformation for enhancing customer experience. Sandeep’s expertise lies in Strategic IT Leadership, IT Operations, Program Management and Digital Transformation. Prior to joining Shoppers Stop, Sandeep has served as Vice-President-IT at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd and as Head of IT at Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd. He has also worked as a Project Manager with Birlasoft Ltd and has delivered large IT projects in diversified domains including FMCG, Retail, Finance and Manufacturing, in his earlier stint.

Speaking on the appointment, Venu Nair, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer said, “Digitalization is reinventing businesses and capturing unique competitive advantages. Today, digital transformation is not an option; it is necessary to escape the comfort zone, reinvent and compete in this world overrun by technological advances. We need to offer best in class experience for our customers and stakeholders. Technology plays a critical role in driving business and building brand authority. With digital strategy as our core focus and its importance for our organization, we are confident that Sandeep Jabbal is the right fit in helping us achieve this transformation.”

Speaking on his appointment, Sandeep Jabbal, Customer Care Associate & Chief Digital Transformation & Information Officer said, “I am honored to join Shoppers Stop at this exciting stage in their digital transformation journey. The brand has truly evolved with the changing consumer dynamics! The retail industry is gearing up with hi-tech advancements and Shoppers Stop is leading the change with its distinct offerings and consumer friendly digital platforms. I am happy to be a part of this glorious journey and looking forward to working with the stellar team.”

Sandeep holds an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and he is also an accomplished mechanical engineer from VNIT, Nagpur.

