Shaktipriyo Sikdar appointed Head of Digital Marketing at Emami

Sunil Wuthoo, former Business Director & Publisher at Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Co (BCCL) has joined COM4 Global Inc. in their US office, as Vice President Business Strategy. In his new role, he will take up the responsibility of Business Strategy, Alliance & Partnerships, Marketing to drive growth and strengthen its foothold in the global markets. In the past, he has engaged with business leaders of global partners across Europe & US in Partnership Structuring, business opportunities, Solution Definition, Solution Development, and GTM activities. Sunil will leverage his experience and strength of business strategy to accelerate growth at COM4 Global Inc.

Sunil brings over 25 years’ of experience in handling P&Ls. Prior to his new role, he has been with The Times Group for about 17 years holding various leadership positions and the last 9 years with P&L responsibility. Before joining the Times Group, he was associated with companies like DNA, Walt Disney, Modi Enterprises & ABP Ltd.

Speaking about his appointment, Sunil shared, “I am delighted to be part of COM4 Global a leading UKG Pro technical services provider that stands committed to its purpose of being people oriented. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a tremendous team of professionals who are dedicated to creating seamless experiences for people across several industry verticals and look forward to extending COM4’s footprints beyond North America.”

Sunil in his former role has been a part of the leadership team that was instrumental in pivoting the company from Magazine Publishing to Largest Lifestyle, Platform Agnostic Content Creating Company (Print, TV, Digital, Radio & OOH). He also created India’s first ever curated design & art show- D/code. He will now step forward in the direction of accelerating growth with his business acumen at COM4 Global Inc.