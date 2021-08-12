SG Analytics names Kulwinder Singh as CMO

SG Analytics, a research and data analytics service comapny, has appointed Kulwinder Singh as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. As the CMO, he will be leading the company’s brand management, digital marketing, public relations, and employer branding initiatives.

Kulwinder has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing, communication, and brand management roles. Previously, Kulwinder was associated with Cadila Pharma, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, where he chaired the position of Chief Communication Officer. While he was responsible for the digital marketing and communication strategy, he also led the human resource function at Cadila for a year. Kulwinder has held marketing, brand management, and communication management roles at reputed companies including - Edifecs, Synechron, VenSat, and Tech Mahindra.

Kulwinder’s appointment is the latest development in a landmark year for SG Analytics wherein the company grew phenomenally and strengthened its leadership team.

“I am very excited to welcome Kulwinder to the team. It’s because of SG Analytics’ position as a leader in the research and data analytics space that we’re able to continuously attract top-calibre talent across all functions, from sales & marketing to technology, and from innovation to customer experience,” said Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics. “Kulwinder’s experience in building powerful brands and driving our digital marketing efforts will be invaluable to SG Analytics as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

“I’m extremely excited to join SG Analytics – a people-first company with a fantastic management team and a great vision. My experience in developing strategic brand and marketing programs over the last 10 years makes my role as the Chief Marketing Officer at SGA, easy to assume,” said Kulwinder Singh, CMO, SG Analytics.

SG Analytics conducted two major hiring drives during the pandemic to onboard talented professionals, when many companies were laying off their staff. In addition to this, the firm recently announced a company-wide profit share plan for all its employees, reflecting a unique employee-oriented approach. The new appointment follows the rigorous hiring plans announced by SG Analytics previously.

