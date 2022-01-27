School edtech firm LEAD elevates Ritwik Khare as COO

School edtech company LEAD has announced the elevation of Chief Commercial Officer Ritwik Khare as the Chief Operation Officer (COO) of the firm.

“This comes after Ritwik helped achieve a series of successes towards driving sales and spearheading the revenue function of the company,” LEAD said.

“Ritwik, a gold medalist MBA from FMS, Delhi has over 20 years of experience in leadership positions driving business successfully across industries. In his new role, Khare will take the lead in providing a unified customer experience to LEAD’s partner schools and ensure to deliver learning outcomes for students by bringing in synergy between the company’s Academic Excellence and Commercial teams.

Sharing the excitement about Ritwik Khare’s appointment as COO, LEAD co-founder Sumeet Mehta said, “We are in the midst of a very exciting phase and Ritwik’s deep understanding of the evolving EdTech landscape with customer centricity at its core is remarkable. This makes him a perfect fit to lead our next wave of growth. I am delighted to have him take charge of the company’s overall operations and develop innovative sales models for scaling up at a rapid pace. "

LEAD co-founder Smita Deorah said, “Both Sumeet and I have a strong belief that if we have to transform education, we will need to transform core learning at school. This can only happen with the right use of technology and the right talent pool working towards it. Ritwik’s new position will further empower the zonal teams towards delivering academic and commercial outcomes for our partners. This internal elevation also reinforces our promise of building LEADers from within the system.”

Talking about his new role Ritwik Khare said, “I am thankful to Sumeet and Smita for their continued belief in me, as together we work towards LEAD’s mission of transforming core school education in India. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to increase the agility of strategy execution and drive continued growth by overseeing the delivery of a unified customer experience to our partners. We are looking at a massive expansion plan in the coming years to make our mission of providing affordable high quality education available to every child in India. Across 500 plus districts in India now, our teams work with schools in areas of academic excellence, marketing & admission services and administrative support.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)