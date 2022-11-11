Saurabh Khattar elevated to Country Manager at Integrated Ad Science

He was previously the India lead, Strategic Partnerships at the organisation

Saurabh Khattar has announced his elevation at Integrated Ad Science as Country Manager on LinkedIn today. He was previously the India Lead, Strategic Partnerships at the organisation.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Country Manager, India at Integral Ad Science!” he wrote.

In his previous role, Khattar had been working on accelerating IAS’s sales operations in India and building strong partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count.

Previously, Khattar was with Taboola as its Media Sales Director between April 2019 to January 2021. He joined the company’s Media Partnerships team (India) in April 2016.

He has worked for 5By7, India Infrastructure Publishing Private Limited and Reckitt Benckiser in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)