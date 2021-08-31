Integral Ad Science names Saurabh Khattar as Commercial Lead India

Prior to this, Khattar was associated with Taboola, 5by7, Reckitt Benckiser, India Infrastructure Publishing Pvt Ltd and Dabur

Saurabh Khattar has reportedly joined Integral Ad Science as lead sales operations in India.

Khattar will be based out of Delhi and will report to Laura Quigley, Senior VP, APAC.

At IAS, Khattar will focus on accelerating IAS’s sales operations in India and building strong partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count, as per the report.

On his appointment, Quigley stated, "As marketers in India invest more significant budgets across digital advertising channels, IAS offers the solutions they need to measure quality impressions for their campaigns. We are thrilled to have Saurabh on board and look forward to accelerating our growth in India with his sales leadership, industry knowledge, and proven success working with major brands and agencies locally.”

Prior to this, Khattar was associated with Taboola, 5by7, Reckitt Benckiser, India Infrastructure Publishing Pvt Ltd and Dabur.

