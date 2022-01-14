Santosh Deshmukh quits Piaggio India as Head of Marketing-Vespa & Aprilia

Deshmukh spent 10 years with the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 14, 2022 8:49 AM
Santosh Deshmukh, Head Marketing, Piaggio India (Vespa & Aprilia), has quit after spending over 10 years at the company. He joined Piaggio as General Manager - Marketing for (2-wheelers) (Italian brands Vespa & Aprilia). In September 2018, he was promoted to Head Of Marketing for 2-wheelers (Vespa and Aprilia).

He announced his departure from Piaggio India on LinkedIn.

In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with companies like Tata Motors, Hindustan Motors, and Toyota Bahrain EKK. Prior to Piaggio, he was a Divisional Manager - Marketing - UV Product Group (Safari, Aria, Sumo, Xenon XT) at Tata Motors. He began his career with Toyota Bahrain EKK in 1998.

 

