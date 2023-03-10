Sandeep Kumar Das moves on from MX Player as VP and CMO
He has led successful campaigns for MX Originals like Queen, Aashram, Times of Music, Samantar, Matsya Kaand, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Warrior Hunt amongst others
Sandeep Kumar Das, VP and Chief Marketing Officer at MX Player is leaving the company after building it into a market leader in just four years and being the driving force for successful campaigns of MX Originals like Queen, Aashram, Times of Music, Samantar, Matsya Kaand, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Warrior Hunt amongst others.
Sandeep; a brand, trade and entertainment marketing expert with over 16 years of experience across dynamic media organizations and production companies, was the driving force behind MX Player's rise. Before joining MX Player, he had worked in multiple leadership roles at UTV Motion Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Disney India Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Excel Entertainment and Sony Pictures.
He has also been instrumental in redefining the rules of marketing with success stories like Dev.D, Raajneeti, Rowdy Rathod, Wake Up Sid, Harishchandrachi Factory, Kahaani, Queen, Gangs of Wasseypur, PK, Avengers- Age of Ultron, Raees among many others.
REPRESENT ropes in Anirudh Voleti as Head of Strategy
Voleti has played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
REPRESENT, an artist management and representation company announced the appointment of Anirudh Voleti as the Head of Strategy. In his new role, Voleti will be responsible for developing high-impact strategies for artists as well as business growth. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Voleti brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.
He has worked closely with some of the most talented musicians in the industry, including Prateek Kuhad, Kamakshi Khanna, and Karsh Kale. He has also played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew. Voleti's ability to identify, support, and back artists and their visions has been his greatest strength. From scaling artists from 30-person house gigs to 10,000+ people stand-alone shows, to building global careers for talents and curating mesmerizing festival finale experiences, he has always been at the forefront of the industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Anirudh Voleti said, "As the Head of Strategy, my focus will be on developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the company's vision and objectives. I believe that by fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the business and drive meaningful impact. I am excited to be part of this journey and contribute my expertise to help shape the future of the company. I'm looking forward to bringing my understanding and years of experience to build, grow, develop and lead the dreams of the amazing artists, team members, and entrepreneurs at REPRESENT."
Adding on, Aayushman Sinha, Founder &, CEO, REPRESENT, said, “‘’I believe Anirudh will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of our company. His expertise and strategic vision will be essential in identifying opportunities for growth, navigating the competitive landscape, and developing plans to optimize our operations. He has a proven track record of success in driving growth and profitability, and I have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team. By working together, we know we will scale REPRESENT to newer heights”
Tejas Apte and Ankit Desai to helm ISA media forum
Apte will now be the lead for the ISA media forum while Ankit Desai will continue to be the co-chair
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 5:43 PM | 2 min read
Tejas Apte who heads media for Unilever in South Asia will now be the lead for the ISA media forum while Ankit Desai who is Head – of Media & Digital Marketing India & Global Centre of Excellence, Marico will continue to be the co-chair.
Commenting on the development Tejas Apte said, “The Indian media landscape is dynamic and exciting. This creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with their consumers. I am excited to take the lead of ISA’s media forum and work towards greater engagement and creating new learning opportunities for all the constituents of ISA.”
With over 16 years of experience working with both the agency and brand sides, in his previous stint Tejas was working as the Global Media Director for Unilever, based out of Singapore, creating and executing media strategy for a host of global brands, leading the Branded Content Center of Excellence and Programmatic & Data Center of excellence.
Ankit Desai said, “In a rapidly changing media landscape, the ISA has a key role to play in helping members adapt to the latest trends and technologies. I believe that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation are keys to success for our industry and I am committed to working with Tejas and the other members to achieve these goals.”
Ankit is an Industry veteran with 18 yrs. of rich experience working across brands, agencies, and Publishers like Marico, Hotstar, GroupM, and NDTV.
Confirming the development, Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and Raymond’s CEO said, “I congratulate Tejas and Ankit on their appointment as ISA Media forum Head and co-chair. With the inexorable growth in technology and the media landscape evolving quickly, there is a need to help the members keep abreast of the latest happenings in the advertising and marketing world with Ankit and Tejas in place, I am confident we have the leadership needed to drive positive change. With the support of ISA’s eminent Executive Committee and through global network of World Federation of Advertisers, the ISA Media Forum is uniquely positioned to make a difference”.
PropTiger.com hires Sridhar Srinivasan as National Sales Head
He has previously held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 3:30 PM | 3 min read
PropTiger.com, the country’s leading digital real estate brokerage company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Srinivasan as their National Sales Head. In his new role, Srinivasan will be responsible for driving the company's growth to new heights, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, distribution, product management, fintech, and value-added services.
PropTiger.com is owned by REA India, the country's largest full-stack real estate technology platform that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com. The brand is highly regarded by its customers and has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Srinivasan's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in the highly competitive real estate market.
Srinivasan brings to the table a comprehensive business experience spanning over two and a half decades, with a proven track record in verticals such as insurance, e-commerce, and lending. He has held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India, amongst others.
As National Sales Head, Srinivasan will be overseeing various aspects of the business, including building retail teams, developing innovative value-added services, and ensuring that the brand remains the preferred choice for customers. His appointment is a testament to PropTiger.com's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com) & Business Head, PropTiger.com, said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Sridhar join our team, and we believe that he will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing our business approach. As we continue to expand and grow, Sridhar’s remarkable credentials, extensive domain knowledge, and expertise will prove invaluable in driving our growth trajectory forward.’’
Speaking on his appointment, Sridhar Srinivasan, National Sales Head, PropTiger.com said, "I am excited to be joining PropTiger.com at a time when the company is experiencing phenomenal growth. It's an honour to be part of a brand that has the lineage of REA Group Australia, a global leader in digital real estate. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the success of the brand and to ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to serving this company to my fullest potential and clocking numerous milestones along the way.”
A Science graduate from the reputed Osmania University, Sridhar went on to complete his MBA in fintech from BITS-Pilani. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket, table tennis, learning about ancient Indian history and the Vedas
Harsha Razdan: dentsu’s man of the moment
As CEO-South Asia, Razdan will be driving growth opportunities and creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Harsha Razdan, dentsu's new CEO-South Asia, is a brand veteran in the true sense of the term. For over 25 years now, he has been working across global FMCG organisations in various leadership roles, charting paths for tech-driven transformation with his expertise.
At dentsu, Razdan will drive growth opportunities. According to his new boss Rob Gilby, CEO-APAC, Razdan will create a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.
In his current role at KPMG, he leads clients, sectors and the channels program as Head-Clients and Markets. Razdan joined KPMG in 2018 and has since been part of the Advisory Leadership Team. He is also responsible for shaping KPMG India's communication strategy.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Razdan started his career at Pepsico as General Manager-Marketing, and after about 8 years moved on to Hindustan Lever as Regional Sales & Customer Manager.
He was later with Accenture, first as Partner and then as Managing Director - Consumer Goods & Services, till 2018.
Based out of Mumbai, Razdan's role at dentsu sure seems to be exciting, and as he himself put it "can’t wait to get started".
Pepperfry appoints Kushal Budhia as Head - Furniture Business
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Pepperfry has appointed Kushal Budhia to the new role as the Head of Furniture.
He joined Pepperfry in 2021 as the Head of Corporate Strategy where he led the financial planning and analysis and Corp Dev activities for the company.
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels and expanding the marketplace. With his prior experience in the strategy domain, he will aim to drive the medium and long-term growth plans of the organization and build a sustainable profitable business.
Prior to joining Pepperfry, Kushal was the Head of Strategy at Barbeque Nation where he was instrumental in raising funds and steering the company to IPO.
Ashish Shah, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said, "Over the past decade Pepperfry has democratised the availability of Furniture and Home Goods in the country. Through its Omnichannel presence across 100+ towns and in-house supply chain capabilities, Pepperfry has built a vibrant one-stop platform for buyers and sellers to meet and transact. As we enter into a new phase where we look to harness these capabilities and grow the category in India, we are excited to bring in Kushal Budhia to lead our Furniture Marketplace. Kushal brings in a wealth of strategic and operating knowledge with prior expertise in running businesses at scale and he will use the same to define our future roadmap for the furniture marketplace at Pepperfry.”
Kushal Budhia, Head of Furniture, Pepperfry, said, "The consumer tech journey in India and worldwide has been very progressive. The changing consumption patterns of aspirational and affluent households have been largely driving growth in this market. Our marketplace with a strong network of merchants and House Brands provides a wide product portfolio that expands our catalogue to increase the addressable market. I am looking forward to building a robust framework that will help our business maximize the benefits from the current market opportunities.”
Rashi Goel launches marketing platform Performonks
Goel was earlier Director of Marketing at Amazon
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
Rashi Goel, former Director of Marketing at Amazon, has launched Performonks, a marketing platform.
Goel was also with Nestle for nearly 5 years.
She was CMO India for The Kraft Heinz Company from August 2015 to December 2016.
Goel has worked with other big brands like L'Oreal India, Unilever, Coca Cola India and PepsiCo.
A post on her LinkedIn says: "While leading consumer businesses for 24+yrs, I learnt that at the 10-year mark, promotions get scarce and growth plateaus. We get feedback in our year-end reviews, but we do not have the resources or mentorship to overcome mindsets that hold us back. That's why I am building Performonks - The People Accelerator."
Goel has also also been writing a fortnightly newsletter - performonks.substack.com.
Harsha Razdan appointed CEO of dentsu, South Asia
Razdan joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Asia Pacific today announced the appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia, dentsu effective 1 May 2023.
“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu. “Harsha is an exceptional leader with a deep strategic understanding of the competitive landscape. His background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”
Harsha will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia, uniting teams around dentsu’s vision to be at the forefront of people-centered transformations that shape society. He will work with leaders to bring this long-term vision to life while building upon dentsu’s strong reputation of creativity and innovation and delivering excellence for clients.
Harsha Razdan commented on his appointment: “It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers. I can’t wait to get started.”
Harsha is a well-known and respected leader with over 25 years of experience, having worked across large, global FMCG organisations PepsiCo and Unilever, and consulting practices including Accenture where he spent four years in the UK. In all his roles he has consistently delivered growth and excellence for his clients. He joins dentsu from KPMG where he is a Senior Partner, responsible for overseeing both Clients & Markets and Consumer Markets, Life Sciences & Internet Business. He also sits on the Advisory Leadership team as well as the Global Consumer & Retail leadership team.
He will be based in Mumbai reporting to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.
