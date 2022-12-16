Russell Barrett bids adieu to BBH India

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency has announced that Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.

Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.

Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best.

We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”

Said Russell Barrett "I’ve had a brilliant journey for almost 13 years at BBH. It’s always been about the people, starting with Sir John Hegarty as a mentor, to the chance to work with some of the most brilliant minds and the nicest people globally and in India. I can positively say that the agency today is in extremely capable and talented hands. I wish Dheeraj and Himanshu and the amazing teams at BBH the very best as I prepare for new beginnings in the new year."

