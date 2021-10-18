Rubeena Singh joins short video app Josh as Country Manager

Ex-iProspect CEO Rubeena Singh has joined Josh, VerSe Innovation's proprietary technology platform, as Country Manager. The short video app is believed to have 300 million+ users.

Reliable industry sources confirmed that Singh has joined the office from today. However, when contacted by exchange4media, Singh did not answer calls or messages.

Singh stepped down as CEO of Dentsu's digital-first end-to-end media agency iProspect after four years of association in August this year. Singh was replaced by Vinod Thadani who joined as CEO of iProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer at Dentsu Media Group.

Singh comes with over 20 years of experience and is known for an enviable track record across digital, print, and broadcasting. She has also worked with Moneycontrol and Forbes at senior positions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)