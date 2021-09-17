Roopam Garg elevated to CEO of dentsu X India

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of CEO for dentsu X (dX) India, Roopam Garg, effective immediately. Roopam, who has been in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of dX India for five years, has been promoted to lead dentsu India’s media agency and accelerate its growth story in the country. dX India currently offers integrated communication solutions through its three agency brands: dentsuX- palette, dentsuX-cubic and dentsuX-matrix.

During his role as Chief Operating Officer Roopam has played a stellar role in accelerating dentsu X’s growth in becoming the most dominant agency in India – RECMA 2021. He brings over two decades of experience in communication/media holding senior leadership roles spanning across five regions/markets India, MENA, China, Vietnam and London. Prior to this, he has held senior leadership roles as Managing Director of Publicis Groupe Vietnam and COO of ZenithOptimedia Group India.

Roopam will continue to report into Divya Karani, CEO, Media – South Asia in his new role. Leading a strong team of media specialists, he will be responsible for carrying forward the learnings of seamless integrated Consumer and Brand interaction to drive holistic communication planning for clients’ business. Aligned with the global plan of transforming into the world’s most integrated group by 2024, dX India’s growth story will further accelerate dentsu India 2.0.

Commenting on Roopam’s elevation, Divya Karani, CEO for Media South Asia said, “We are living in exciting times, with many new progress prospects ahead of us. dentsu X currently holds an enviable position in the industry. I'm confident that under Roopam's leadership and his intuitive ability to assemble highly motivated teams, the best days are yet to come.”

Elaborating on his role, Roopam Garg added, “dentsu X’s stature and growth is a result of our data-driven design, our commitment to deliver ‘experience beyond exposure’, and our deep client-agency partnership in effecting business outcomes. Along with our team, I look forward to accelerating our growth momentum.”

