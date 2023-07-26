dentsu X India appoints Jose Leon as CEO
Prior to this, Leon was Managing Director at Publicis Groupe for over five years
dentsu X has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.
He will be based out of dentsu’s Gurugram office.
Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”
Jose Leon added, “Our purpose at dentsu X is “Experience beyond Exposure”. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The “Why” beyond “What” – to earn their attention and drive action. We at denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”
Armed with an experience of 26 years, Jose has excelled in accelerating growth and building revenues for brands across industries.
Prior to joining dentsu X, he held the position of Managing Director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.
Kingshuk Mitra named Ad Sales Head at Disney Star
Mitra will be reporting to the Head of Network, Ajit Varghese, as per reports
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Kingshuk Mitra has been appointed as the Ad Sales Head at Disney Star.
Mitra will be reporting to the Head of Network, Ajit Varghese, as per reports.
He takes the place of Ambarish Bandyopadhyay who left the company in March.
He was COO-APAC at Essence and was with GroupM for over 16 years. Mitra was also briefly with Madison World and prior to that with Emami.
CreditAccess Grameen elevates Ganesh Narayanan to CEO
CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 3 min read
CreditAccess Grameen Limited announced that its Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Business Officer, Mr. Ganesh Narayanan will be transitioning as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st August 2023 for a period of five years subject to the shareholders’ approval. CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director.
CA Grameen has empowered millions of women from the grassroots since its inception in 1999 and has played an instrumental role in advancing the financial inclusion agenda through its affordable products and services. Now, as the Company looks to further expand its scale and foray into non-microfinance products, Ganesh is well-positioned to assume leadership and navigate the Company into the next phase of growth.
Ganesh comes with a rich experience of 25 years spanning strategic planning and spearheading several key businesses in his leadership roles with ICICI Bank Ltd, Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd (now SMFG India Credit) and Yes Bank Ltd. He has extensive experience in Rural & Agriculture Banking, Microfinance and Financial Institutions space. He has been associated with CA Grameen since January 2020, managing organisational responsibilities across Microfinance & Retail Business, Operations, Human Resources, Administration, Government & Public Relations. He holds a Master’s Degree in Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics.
Speaking on the appointment, Ganesh Narayanan, said “I am grateful & delighted to step into the role of CEO at CA Grameen where the quest for community well-being through sincere efforts undertaken has created a large-scale positive impact over the years. I am proud to be the flag bearer of this team who have put in enormous efforts in building CA Grameen as the largest Microfinance Institution in India known for its impeccable culture, standards and transparency. I look forward to supporting the organisation in its vision to be the preferred financial partner of low-income households lacking access to formal credit.”
“Ganesh’s exceptional leadership skills and profound understanding of our vision and values make him the perfect fit to lead CA Grameen into a new era of growth and innovation,” said George Joseph, Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Credit Access Grameen Ltd.
Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO of Credit Access Grameen Ltd. said “CA Grameen is one of the oldest institutions in the microfinance industry that has created industry-leading benchmarks to date. Ganesh’s extensive experience in the financial inclusion domain and his ability to drive the culture toward the Company’s goal will be invaluable.
Sparsh Ganguli to spearhead Astus Group in India
The London-based global media trading company has announced the launch of its independent office in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:28 PM | 2 min read
Astus Group, a global media trading company, is delighted to announce the official launch of its independent office in India. It will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head. Sparsh has over 25 years’ experience working for agencies and media houses including Star, Sony, BAG Films, and has been instrumental in creating the partnerships required for launch. His expertise in the Indian advertising ecosystem and launching media trading companies in India will help Astus in creating the value for clients and media owners.
Originally founded in London in 2003, alongside the Indian office Astus has presence in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over US$400m annually. Astus works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. Astus work across FMCG, Airlines, Automotive, Telecoms, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Hotels, Events/ Hospitality, Electronic Goods, Entertainment, Education and Charities. This is done in full collaboration with Clients’ agencies to ensure they get the media they want and the value Astus creates is implemented alongside the client’s communication strategy to enhance the overall value delivered back against the brief.
Speaking on the development, Astus’ Joint Chairmen and founding members Frances Dickens (who was recently awarded the OBE on the King’s Birthday Honours List for Services to Media Trading) and Paul Jackson, said, “We are fully committed to India as a market where we can help deliver incremental value for advertiser, agencies and media owners alike, ensuring that all parties get what they want as part of the process. We look forward to deepening our existing relationships and growing many more new ones over the coming years.”
Sparsh Ganguli, India Head, Astus Media, added, “Astus solves a real problem for clients who had to previously compromise on media to offset redundant or slow-moving products. In my experience working with clients and media houses in India, Astus business model can create synergies to enhance the efficiency of each media plan and add value to both parties.”
Sparsh’s appointment comes with immediate effect and will directly report to the founding members. He will be based in Mumbai.
Neha Sharma Katyal joins Disney+ Hotstar as Director of Agency Sales
This is her second stint with the network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Neha Sharma Katyal has joined Disney+ Hotstar as Director of Agency Sales.
This is her second stint with the OTT platform.
Katyal joins from Spotify where she was Director of Sales.
She was with Twitter earlier for 4 years.
Katyal moved out of Disney Star in 2018 when she was Director-Star Sports.
Ogilvy’s Creative Director Karthik Krishnan moves on
Krishnan joined the agency in March 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Karthik Krishnan has stepped down as Creative Director at Ogilvy.
He joined the agency in March 2020 from The Digital Street.
Krishnan has earlier worked with Isobar and Terribly Tiny Tales.
He has worked on campaigns for companies like Cadbury, Marico and HUL.
Google lays off Madhav Chinnappa, Director of News
Chinnappa was with the tech major for 13 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Madhav Chinnappa, Director of News Ecosystem Development at Google, has been asked to exit the company as part of its layoffs.
Chinnappa was with the tech major for 13 years.
In a social media post, Chinnappa said he was going to come back to India and "only start thinking about work in October".
Before Google, Chinnappa was with BBC for nearly 10 years. He was last Head of Business Development and Rights at the news network.
Havas Media Network India appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as Managing Partner - Investments
Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee integrated buying in North and East, along with assuming additional responsibilities for trading
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:00 AM | 2 min read
Havas Media Network India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as Managing Partner - Investments for Havas Media India. Ramsai will report to R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD of Havas Play.
Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee Integrated buying in the North and East markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for Trading.
He was previously Senior Vice President & National Head - Media Buying at Zenith Media.
Commenting on Ramsai's appointment, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, "The current momentum at the media network in India is remarkable, with new client wins, large acquisitions, and widespread expansion. As we strengthen our teams across verticals to deliver best business solutions, Ramsai's appointment reinforces our vision and commitment to our clients. His extensive industry experience equips him with a valuable wealth of knowledge and expertise. With him on board, we further scale up and strengthen our media investments and optimize trading and partnership initiatives to create meaningful media solutions."
R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD, Havas Play, further added, "These are exciting times to be driving investment and partnership strategies in the media industry, and I am thrilled to have Ramsai join the team. His expertise and deep understanding of industry nuances will unveil remarkable opportunities for us to showcase the agency's prowess and forge strategic partnerships that drive unparalleled success for Havas Media India. I am confident that, together with our talented team, we will achieve remarkable results and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed clients."
Talking about his new role, Ramsai Panchapakesan said "This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside the prolific Havas Media India team and create meaningful impact for its clients. I am looking forward to driving transformative investment and trading strategies and forging strong partnerships to push the boundaries of media innovation."
