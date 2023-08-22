Rise of Supriya Shrinate from anchor-editor and spokesperson to now CWC member
Shrinate currently serves as a National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress
Supriya Shrinate, a former journalist, who currently serves as a National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress has now been appointed as a member of The Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In 2022, Congress also appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.
In less than five years, Shrinate’s political career has witnessed a phenomenal rise. She contested the 2019 Indian general election (Lok Sabha election) from Maharajganj constituency
Prior to joining politics, Shrinate spent 18 years in Print and Electronic Media. She started her career as Special Correspondent with India Today in 2001 and later joined NDTV as Assistant Editor in 2004. Her stint with ET Now began in 2008 when she joined as Chief Editor - News. The same year, she was appointed as Policy Editor and Executive Editor for ET Now. She completed 10 years as Executive Editor before deciding to take a plunge in politics.
Shrinate is the daughter of former MP Harsh Vardhan. She was educated at the Loreto Convent Lucknow. She graduated with a Master of Arts in History from the University of Delhi.
Google’s Kiran Mani to join Viacom18 as CEO Digital
Mani will reportedly spearhead JioCinema’s growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has brought on board Google’s Kiran Mani as the CEO of its digital vertical, according to media reports. Mani is currently Google’s General Manager & MD for Android and Google Play for APAC region.
According to a report, Mani will oversee the growth of JioCinema.
Mani has been associated with Google for nearly 13 years now, having joined the company in March 2010 as Head of Sales-India. He has been an Angel Investor at The Bodi Tree since 2014.
Girish Nair joins NDTV as Assignment Editor
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Senior media professional Girish Nair has joined NDTV as Assignment Editor. He will also see the responsibilities of research and digital integration here.
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News for about three and a half years as Assignment Editor, as well as handling the responsibilities of digital integration.
Nair has over two decades of media experience. He has earlier served stints at Zee News where he looked after the Integrated Multi Media Network and India Today Group and CNN-IBN( now News18).
Senior journalist Rajkishore appointed Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Digital
Prior to this, he was Executive Director for the India chapter of a US-UK based thinktank
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:05 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Rajkishore has been appointed as Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar Digital.
Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director for the India chapter of US-UK based thinktank 'Global Policy Insights' (GPI) and consultant with India Today Group's digital channel 'News Tak'.
Rajkishore was earlier with ABP News as Political Editor in May 2016. In 2019, he launched 'ABP Ganga' as an editor. Leaving 'ABP Ganga' in 2021, he became Editor-at-Large in ABP Group.
Prior to 'ABP News', Rajkishore was associated with 'Dainik Jagran', where he was working as the National Chief of Bureau. Rajkishore headed the national bureau for 42 editions of 15 states in 'Dainik Jagran'.
Rajkishore began his career with Danik Jagran in 2003. Prior to 'Dainik Jagran', Rajkishore had also worked with 'Amar Ujala' as Chief Reporter in Kanpur. He has also been a part of the Punjab and Haryana launching team of 'Amar Ujala' in the year 2000.
Senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan joins News Nation
He has earlier hosted the prime-time show 'DNA' on Zee News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 4:43 PM | 1 min read
After recently bidding farewell to Zee Media, senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan has now started his new journey with 'News Nation'.
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime-time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
In the past, he has worked with channels like Zee News, Zee Hindustan, News World India and 'P7'.
Zomato’s Vedansh K joins boAt as Head of Brand Marketing
He was Creative Lead at Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 3:39 PM | 1 min read
Vedansh K has joined boAt as Head of Brand Marketing. The news was shared by Vedansh through a LinkedIn post.
In the post, Vedansh thanked Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta and Senior Brand Manager Siya Wadhawan.
Vedansh joins boat from Zomato where he was the Creative Lead. He has earlier worked with Dentsu Impact, Humour Me and Mullen Lowe Lintas.
Sajesh Raghavan moves on from Hindu Business Line
He was associated with the publication for about nine years
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 21, 2023 3:08 PM | 1 min read
Sajesh Raghavan has quit The Hindu Group, after serving for almost nine years in several roles.
Raghavan has been Business Head of The Hindu Business Line, the Hindu Group’s financial daily. He was Head of the Financial services vertical which grew phenomenally under his leadership. He was also responsible for driving all agency alliances and partnership nationally. In addition, he was overseeing revenue responsibility for WEST region after the departure of the head of west.
Sajesh has worked with brands like TEN Sports and American Express in his previous stints.
Sajesh's next move is not yet known.
Shirish Agarwal moves out of Panasonic Life Solutions India
Agarwal was heading marketing communications & brand for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
Shirish Agarwal has stepped down as Head - Marketing Communications & Brand of Panasonic Life Solutions India.
Agarwal was with the company for four years.
Prior to Panasonic, he was with Hewlett-Packard India and Times Internet.
His expertise lies in brand, media and communication strategy.
