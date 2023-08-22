Rise of Supriya Shrinate from anchor-editor and spokesperson to now CWC member

Supriya Shrinate, a former journalist, who currently serves as a National Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress has now been appointed as a member of The Congress Working Committee (CWC).

In 2022, Congress also appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.

In less than five years, Shrinate’s political career has witnessed a phenomenal rise. She contested the 2019 Indian general election (Lok Sabha election) from Maharajganj constituency

Prior to joining politics, Shrinate spent 18 years in Print and Electronic Media. She started her career as Special Correspondent with India Today in 2001 and later joined NDTV as Assistant Editor in 2004. Her stint with ET Now began in 2008 when she joined as Chief Editor - News. The same year, she was appointed as Policy Editor and Executive Editor for ET Now. She completed 10 years as Executive Editor before deciding to take a plunge in politics.

Shrinate is the daughter of former MP Harsh Vardhan. She was educated at the Loreto Convent Lucknow. She graduated with a Master of Arts in History from the University of Delhi.

