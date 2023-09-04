Reha Rewal, Saurabh Chauhan elevated as Nat’l Creative Directors at Tribes Communications

Tribes Communications has elevated Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan to the positions of National Creative Directors at Max.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, clients are increasingly seeking creative brilliance to amplify their brand presence. Creative minds are the very cornerstone of modern enterprises. I am thrilled to announce the elevation of Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan as National Creative Directors for Max. Their exceptional vision and dedication have propelled us to new heights. Their remarkable leadership has brought to life monumental projects such as NBA India Games, Shera Para Shera Pujo, Skoda's 20-year celebration, OnePlus, Khelo India Games, ITU launch and more….Witnessing this growth brings me immense pleasure and reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries,” said Sanjay Shukla, CEO of Max.

"Becoming the National Creative Director for The Max is an honor and a substantial responsibility. The Max has provided a nurturing haven for fostering creative thought and facilitating personal and professional growth. My sincere gratitude goes to Mr. Sanjay Shukla for serving as an illuminating guide and an exceptional mentor. I also want to extend my thanks to Mr. Gour Gupta for entrusting me with this pivotal role, which opens the door to even greater achievements. I would also like to acknowledge that this accomplishment is the result of the unwavering support from the entire creative and business teams at The Max. This journey has been a collective endeavor. This position presents an invigorating challenge of channeling creativity into crafting an outstanding portfolio of work. I'm enthusiastic about embracing this responsibility and anticipate the creation of an inspiring legacy rooted in creativity and innovation," said Rewal.

Chauhan added, “With great power comes great responsibility. I look forward to realizing the vision of Tribes Communication and creating landmark experiences for our clients. This is a remarkable opportunity to further innovate and collaborate with our teams across the country to create campaigns that not only captivate but also inspire and drive results.”

As National Creative Directors, Reha Rewal and Saurabh Chauhan will spearhead the creative direction for Max across its various offices. Their extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to pushing creative boundaries will undoubtedly catalyze the agency's growth and position it as a leader in the creative landscape.

