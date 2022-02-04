Rediffusion ropes in Nilesh Naik as Executive Creative Director

Rediffusion announced that Nilesh Naik has joined its Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director. With over 19 years of work experience, Naik has worked with several top agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG, Bates, Dentsu, Percept and FCB in India, and The Classic Partnership, Grey Worldwide and GTB in the UAE, in Dubai. Naik was ranked in the Top 10 Creative Directors in the MENA region in 2019.

Amongst many others, Naik has worked on several famous brands like Toyota, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, AIG, TATA, HDFC Bank and P&G. He is the recipient of several awards that include the Cannes Lions, Adfest, OneShow and Dubai Lynx and his work has been featured in Lurzer’s International Archive.

Pramod Sharma, Head of creative at Rediffusion Mumbai, said, "Nilesh Naik brings mature, well-rounded and multi-domain experience to Rediffusion Mumbai. He is a wordsmith who expresses himself elegantly and impactfully. We are looking forward to some great work from Nilesh in the days to come".



On joining Rediffusion, Nilesh Naik said, “Rediffusion has created some of the most memorable campaigns in Indian advertising and it feels great to be part of such a fabulous team. Here creativity is the only currency and I’m looking forward to creating fantastic work that gets noticed, establishes a deep connection with the audience and does wonders to clients’ businesses.”

Welcoming Naik to Rediffusion, Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion, Mumbai said, “We have been strengthening our team at Rediffusion to keep pace with all the new businesses that we have been winning over the past few months. And of course, there has been a tremendous surge in projects and assignments from existing clients. Nilesh will be tasked with shouldering some of the increased responsibilities and I am sure he will come out aces.”

