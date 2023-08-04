Rediffusion hires Dipty Gurjar to head Bombay 2
She has earlier worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett and Havas Media
Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as Vice President & Client Servicing Head of Bombay 2.
She comes with 15-plus years of experience across India and Australia and worked on a mixed basket of brand categories and run creative campaigns for brands like HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco, Gloria Jeans coffee etc.
Prior to Rediffusion, Dipty has worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (Earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.
“We are delighted to welcome Dipty to Rediffusion. Leading clients in Mumbai especially is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Dipty will add value to the agency’s largest office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.
Responded Dipty Gurjar, “Rediffusion has great heritage as an agency. I am happy to be working with a hi-adrenaline team here. My experience, both globally and in India, will hopefully help me make a mark with our clients. Look forward to some great campaigns and winning strategies.”
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayyar to handle brand’s marketing function
Shalini Raghavan recently stepped down as the brand’s CMO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
Falguni Nayyar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa will be spearheading the marketing function for the cosmetics brand in the wake of Shalini Raghavan stepping down as the CMO.
Raghavan was associated with the brand for more than 2.5 years, according to recent media reports.
Six top-level executives have quit Nykaa since April 2023.
Other than Raghavan, the others who have quit are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.
Asked about the exit, the brand shared a statement stating, “As Nykaa evolves into a multi-dimensional, multi-geographic business, leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business.”
The company further added, “Given the criticality of the marketing function to One Nykaa, Founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar will guide the function directly.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director
He will report to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director (ECD). He will report to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
As per the mandate, Manzoor will spearhead teams working on brands like Honda Cars, Max Healthcare, Catch Spices, Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Herbalife, Hamdard, and Carlsberg, to name a few from the agency’s Gurgaon office.
He will focus on nurturing and developing the agency's creative talent pool, while also establishing it as a hub for delivering top-tier, innovative, and high-calibre work. Showcasing a strong emphasis on Modern Creativity, Manzoor’s aim will be to cultivate a vibrant and forward-thinking creative culture that empowers the agency to craft campaigns that deeply resonate with its clients.
Manzoor has 20 years of experience with stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas.
Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Manzoor's exceptional journey showcases a wealth of experience and an extensive portfolio of accomplishments with leading brands such as Google and OLX, as well as numerous start-ups and tech ventures. His unique ability to infuse his ideas with a strong sense of humanity has endeared him to brands across the spectrum. We are thrilled to have him on board and are certain that he will be instrumental in taking our goals of Modern Creativity to new heights.”
Manzoor added, “In today's ever-evolving consumer landscape, it is important to consider both the 'when' and 'how' of every idea. This calls for a cohesive and integrated approach to deliver our concepts effectively. DENTSU CREATIVE India’s philosophy of ‘Modern creativity’ synchs well with this emerging trend. The organization's strong emphasis on digital-first, tech-driven initiatives, and data-backed solutions amplifies the potential for impactful ideas to flourish. This is exactly what has drawn me towards DENTSU CREATIVE India. I am excited and look forward to embarking on this inspiring journey.”
Priyanka Magan joins Next by Rediffusion as Vice President
Prior to this, she was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
Next by Rediffusion has added more firepower to its team with a senior hiring - getting on board Priyanka Magan as Vice President, Client Servicing to handle its brand portfolio in Rediffusion Delhi-II.
In her last stint, Priyanka was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, where she worked across varied categories: auto/jewellery retail/fintech/real estate on brands like Royal Enfield, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Uniqlo, Jet Airways, DFM Foods, DCB bank Ashiana Housing and ICICI Securities.
Priyanka comes with 15+ years of experience in a career that began at Lowe Lintas. She has been an entrepreneur too in the past, running her own boutique agency. She also did stints with Leo Burnett, and on the marketing side with Religare.
Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director of Next by Rediffusion, said: “We’re on a hi-growth trajectory that requires a seasoned yet young team of professionals who will run the new age businesses that Next by Rediffusion is known for. Priyanka is a blend of both qualities.”
Sangeet Chaudhary, Branch Head Delhi, says: “We are writing a powerful narrative for our new age agency, and we are very happy to have Priyanka on board as a key player in the ever challenging and exciting Delhi market.”
“I’ve had the good fortune of having worked with large and small agencies alike which have equipped me to handle challenging situations. With Next by Rediffusion, I’m excited to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and build some great brands in the days ahead,” added Priyanka.
Diageo India elevates Ruchira Jaitly as CMO
She was earlier EVP and portfolio head - marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Ruchira Jaitly has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at Diageo India.
Her earlier role was as EVP and portfolio head - marketing.
The company's former CMO Deepika Warrier had announced while stepping down that Jaitly will take over the role.
She will be overseeing Marketing and Innovation for the company's alcohol and beverage portfolio.
Jaitly has been leading consumer brands for the last 25 years. She has been associated with organisations like PepsiCo India, Nokia Devices, Royal DSM and Unilever.
Havas Worldwide India appoints Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South
Joshee joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has appointed Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South. He joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson, to further strengthen and support the agency’s tremendous growth momentum, which it has witnessed over the last 5 years.
Kundan will be based in Mumbai and will report to Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Worldwide India. He will work closely with Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer and Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer.
Speaking about the appointment, Tarun Jha said, “Havas Worldwide India has been witnessing an impressive growth trajectory and the agency has entirely restructured its leadership team to support this rapid expansion. Kundan is a seasoned industry professional, with a great track record of building businesses and managing large outfits. He will be a natural fit in our ambitious senior leadership team of Anupama, Anirban and Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner – North and East. With Jaibeer helming the North and East India markets, Kundan’s addition will help us drive value, optimise revenue, and expand the ever-growing client portfolio of Havas Worldwide India as he takes the reigns of our business in the West and South regions. We all welcome him aboard and look forward to him making a meaningful difference to the brands that we lovingly nurture.”
Kundan will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s West and South India operations, which handles some marquee clients including Citroën, Britannia The Laughing Cow, JBL, Celio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, among others. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation and has strengthened its creative product and strategy teams through a series of key appointments and marquee new business wins. Most recently, Havas Worldwide India was named the agency on record for clutter-breaking consumer products giant Mamaearth.
With nearly 25 years of experience in the advertising industry and stints at Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, FCB, Cheil Worldwide and Grey Group, Kundan’s expertise lies in brand-building while pushing the boundaries of creativity. A master in the art of handling large-scale brands with an extensive global and national footprint, Kundan brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Some notable brands he has worked with include Vodafone, Pepsi, Samsung, Wipro, Whirlpool, Sony, Max and Lifestyle Fashion, and United Breweries, among others. By leveraging his profound industry knowledge and insights, he will build and maintain positive client relationships and drive new business, aligned to the overarching Havas ethos of building meaningful brands that have a lasting impact on consumers for the better.
Kundan Joshee said, “The collaborative spirit of Havas and its employees is one of the first things that drew me to the agency—it is infectious, it is exciting, and it is very unique. The ‘Village’ model of integration is conceptually something that our industry has been striving towards but to see it in action—and now be a part of it—is something that I look forward to.”
He added, “I am thrilled to be joining Havas Worldwide India at such an interesting juncture in the agency’s ascent. My hope is to leverage my learnings to add value to our clients' businesses and foster genuine and positive client relationships, on the back of the integration model and some truly impactful work.”
Jagran New Media elevates Gaurav Arora to COO, onboards Divya Singh as CRO
Arora has been associated with Jagran for more than 6 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 6:21 PM | 3 min read
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., has announced key leadership appointments today by elevating. Gaurav Arora to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gaurav has been associated with Jagran for more than 6 years and was previously held responsible for leading the revenue mandates for the brand. Divya Singh succeeded him as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing with her a wealth of experience in the print, radio, broadcast, and digital media industries.
In his new role, Gaurav will take on broader responsibilities in helming operational strategies, optimizing new product revenue streams, and enhancing overall organizational effectiveness, in addition to leading affiliate sales, video production (news and non-news), and other monetization possibilities for the brand. Also, he will continue to lend his support to the revenue functions.
Divya Singh is a seasoned industry doyen with an exceptional track record of spearheading revenue growth and strategic partnerships. In her current role at JNM, she will be responsible for overseeing the company’s revenue operations, advertising sales, and business development initiatives. Having held pivotal roles across diverse organizations for more than two decades, she possesses a profound understanding of revenue engagements and sales networks.
Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "Gaurav has paved the way for a culture of performance in the organization and is a true people-oriented leader. His calm demeanour combined with a strategic and innovative approach in a highly dynamic and evolving digital space has been both reassuring and gratifying for the organization. I am thrilled to see his continued growth. Simultaneously, we are pleased to welcome Divya Singh as our new CRO. She will play a crucial role in optimizing revenue, leveraging her profound industry knowledge and insights into measurable outcomes."
Gaurav Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Jagran New Media, says, "I am honored by the trust placed in me and excited for this new role. As COO, I will be steadfast in my commitment to further streamline operations, strengthen our offerings, and drive continued success for the company’s expansion. Meanwhile, I am delighted to pass the baton to Divya Singh, the newly appointed CRO of Jagran New Media. Her cross-functional expertise will enable us to steer our organization towards sustainable growth in the long term."
Expressing elation about her new role, Divya Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, says, "I am thrilled to join Jagran New Media as the new Chief Revenue Officer. I look forward to working with the key leadership team and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results. As Chief Revenue Officer, my focus will be on developing initiatives that spearhead the company’s revenue. I am positive that together we will unleash new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in a dynamic digital media landscape."
Netcore Cloud names Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer
Narayanan will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Netcore Cloud has announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer. In his new role, Mahesh will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning by leveraging his marketing expertise to drive growth strategies effectively.
Mahesh is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the digital industry. His appointment has come when Netcore Cloud rapidly expands globally with cutting-edge innovative technologies.
"Mahesh is a world-class business leader whose deep understanding of marketing technology and inspirational leadership will build on the foundations to rejuvenate our marketing team as a high-performance growth engine and take Netcore to the next level. He represents our core values of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and can-do attitude, and I am delighted to work with him," said Kalpit Jain, Global CEO of Netcore Cloud.
Mahesh Narayanan added, "I'm excited to come on board Netcore Cloud as the company enters the next phase of expansion powered by our cutting-edge generative AI-powered products and solutions, which are transforming the world of marketing technology. I'm honoured to contribute my experience in leading our global marketing efforts to continue driving brand recognition and amplify demand generation as we continue to grow around the world."
The Founder & MD of Netcore Cloud, Rajesh Jain adds, “As we welcome Mahesh Narayanan into our Netcore Cloud family, we are not just adding an outstanding leader to our team, we are infusing a new energy into our growth journey. Mahesh's seasoned understanding of the digital world, sharpened at the forefront of global technology giants promises to be our distinct competitive edge - the unbreachable moat protecting our 'economic castle'.”
The introduction of the company's generative AI-powered platform has been a game-changer for B2C brands empowering them to create delightful customer experiences and boosting profitability. Under Mahesh's profound strategic vision and exceptional operational leadership, Netcore Cloud is primed to ascend unparalleled heights in the global SaaS landscape. With his stewardship, the company is perfectly positioned to emerge as the next global SaaS leader, demonstrating not just profitability but also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the SaaS sphere.
