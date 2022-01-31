Rediffusion appoints Dhanwinder Singh as Client Servicing Head, Mumbai
Prior to this, Singh was with Dentsu-Aegis in Mumbai
Rediffusion has announced that Dhanwinder Singh has joined its Mumbai office as Client Servicing Head. As Vice-President, Mumbai, Singh will lead one of the two business groups at the agency’s Mumbai office.
Singh was last with Dentsu-Aegis in Mumbai. He has earlier worked at Lowe Lintas, JWT, McCann and Mudra.
“Dhanwinder is a very safe pair of hands. Very dependable and mature in his handling of client businesses. He comes with a lot of valuable cross-category experience, and exposure to diverse domains. At Rediffusion, we look forward to him building, and leading, a talented team of young professionals at our Mumbai office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai.
Singh has a total of 18 years of experience in the advertising and communication business. He has managed several blue-chip clients and has led strategic businesses across many start-ups in recent years.
“I am enjoying being at Rediffusion. There is a certain entrepreneurial freedom at Rediffusion which I tremendously enjoy. I have always admired Rediffusion for its strategic strength and creative excellence. Having just joined the agency, I am already experiencing the huge energy that permeates the Mumbai office. I am looking forward to a rich and enjoyable innings here,” Singh added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube