Rediffusion appoints Dhanwinder Singh as Client Servicing Head, Mumbai

Rediffusion has announced that Dhanwinder Singh has joined its Mumbai office as Client Servicing Head. As Vice-President, Mumbai, Singh will lead one of the two business groups at the agency’s Mumbai office.

Singh was last with Dentsu-Aegis in Mumbai. He has earlier worked at Lowe Lintas, JWT, McCann and Mudra.

“Dhanwinder is a very safe pair of hands. Very dependable and mature in his handling of client businesses. He comes with a lot of valuable cross-category experience, and exposure to diverse domains. At Rediffusion, we look forward to him building, and leading, a talented team of young professionals at our Mumbai office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai.

Singh has a total of 18 years of experience in the advertising and communication business. He has managed several blue-chip clients and has led strategic businesses across many start-ups in recent years.

“I am enjoying being at Rediffusion. There is a certain entrepreneurial freedom at Rediffusion which I tremendously enjoy. I have always admired Rediffusion for its strategic strength and creative excellence. Having just joined the agency, I am already experiencing the huge energy that permeates the Mumbai office. I am looking forward to a rich and enjoyable innings here,” Singh added.

