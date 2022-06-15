RD&X Network onboards Ashish Bhasin as Co-Founder & Chairman

RD&X Network, a Global Advertising & Marketing Transformation startup, has announced the appointment of Ashish Bhasin as Co-Founder & Chairman.

The former CEO APAC of Dentsu, Bhasin is an Advertising and Media veteran with over 34 years of industry experience which includes 24 successful agency acquisitions, management of 10,000+ people, and over $4 billion of ad spends in the APAC region.

Founded by Rajiv Dingra, former CEO of WATConsult, RD&X Network is headquartered in Dubai and has technology teams based in Bangalore and Mumbai catering to a global market with special focus on USA, Middle East, and APAC regions. RD&X Network recently launched the world’s first Unified Marketing & Advertising Automation Platform, ReBid which uses AI-based algorithms to provide end-to-end unified workflow, data harmonization and real-time reporting, all in one platform. It covers over 98% of the relevant global digital ad spends, helping marketers regain control and prepare for a cookieless world.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhasin said, “MadTech, a combination of MarTech and AdTech, is clearly the future of our industry as digital spends cross 60% globally, reaching over a trillion dollars by 2027. Rajiv and the RD&X Network team have developed a unique AI-based platform that will enable direct clients, clients wanting to in-house, as well as digital, and advertising agencies. With one of the finest technology teams, a committed founder with experience and drive like Rajiv, RD&X Network has the potential to become the first India-Out, platform based global advertising and marketing startup. The opportunity to mentor and guide this process attracted me to join the RD&X Network. It is also my first entrepreneurial venture as a co-founder and I am delighted to partner with Rajiv.”

Praising Bhasin’s accolades and experience, Rajiv Dingra said, “Ashish is an advertising and media legend, who brings with him the unique experience and wisdom of scaling the digital advertising business, both organically and inorganically, across several markets, regions, and with diverse entrepreneurs. We have worked together in the past when WATConsult joined Dentsu, and I have witnessed his amazing zeal and drive first-hand as a leader always seeking to build the future of advertising by inspiring his team. We are extremely excited to have him onboard as our Co-Founder & Chairman. Together, we intend to create the platform-driven future of advertising industry as we take this step.”

