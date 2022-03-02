Rashii Prabhakar joins AI infrastructure company Pixis as National Agency Lead

She will spearhead tech adoption and partnerships between Pixis and Mar-Ad agencies to help them deploy AI across their client-base

Pixis, California-based technology company that provides contextual codeless AI infrastructure for demand generation and marketing optimization, has announced the appointment of Rashii Prabhakar as the National Agency Lead in India.

Rashii will spearhead tech adoption and partnerships between Pixis and Mar-Ad agencies to help them deploy AI across their client-base.

"Rashii comes armed with 16 years of experience in leadership roles across some of the top global entertainment giants including the likes of STAR, Walt Disney, Viacom18 and Triller. In her role as National Agency Lead at Pixis, Rashii will work closely with the media and digital marketing agencies ecosystem in India and help implement AI infrastructure and fast track business growth across agency client portfolios."

Speaking about Rashii’s appointment, Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis emphasised, “Marketing is evolving dizzyingly fast, and continually. Agencies, who at any given point handle dozens of client accounts, find themselves constantly on their toes trying to provide maximum marketing returns to clients. And because agencies are so crucial to their client’s growth, it’s imperative to ensure they have the best tech onboard. This is precisely where Rashii will be adding enormous value to the agency ecosystem in India, as she will be leading efforts to facilitate the adoption of AI in agencies. It’s with great pleasure that I welcome her to Pixis, and wish her great success in her mission.”

Rashii aspires to build fortified and sustainable relationships with agencies in order to proliferate the nuances of technology-infused marketing in the cookieless web world today.

Commenting on her new role at Pixis, Rashii says, “I am elated to have joined such a vibrant and disruptive young company. I am excited to sink my teeth into this opportunity as I believe it’s about how we want to build the future of marketing and not just about how we want to do business today. Having worked closely with agencies before, I’m aware of the amount of stress, chaos and preparation that goes into growing every client account. And I truly look forward to partnering with agency professionals to help them implement a robust AI infrastructure that will profoundly assist them in doing what they already do quite excellently.”

