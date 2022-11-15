Rapido appoints Pawandip Singh as Vice President-Marketing

Rapido has announced the appointment of Pawandip Singh as its Vice President, Marketing.

With 20+ years of multidisciplinary expertise, Singh has delivered growth, evangelized strategic brand shifts and built brands.

Prior to his stint at Rapido, he has worked for companies such as Levis Strauss India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. and Wildcraft India.

Commenting on the appointment, Singh said, “India has witnessed rapid transformation in the twenty-first century, be it in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, transport or technology. One of the critical trends in employment has been driven by the transportation sector, and over a very brief period Rapido has emerged as a leader in transport, providing technology-driven solutions for customers in urban areas while providing employment in a growing gig-economy. Coming together with Rapido to build and grow further is truly an exciting prospect. The partnership thus is a fruitful one, and I look forward to our journey to come.”

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido said, “Rapido’s journey has been successful and we have achieved growth at a steady yet fast pace. We are delighted to welcome Pawandip with his experience and expertise in new age marketing, technology and social fluency that will enable Rapido’s marketing verticals to accomplish newer heights and fuel impressive revenue growth. As our company moves into the next phase of its transformational journey, Pawandip’s exceptional track record of marketing and branding expertise will be critical to executing the Rapido mission. We welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to working with him to deliver increasing value to our riders and partners.”

