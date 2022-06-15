Rajnish Kumar moves on from ITC Limited

Kumar was the Head of Digital & Direct to Consumer

Rajnish Kumar, Head Digital & Direct to Consumer, ITC Limited, has decided to move on.

Kumar had a five-year stint with the company. He joined the company as Head of Program Data and Digital Strategy.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn profile, Kumar wrote: “I have decided to move forward into growth to spend most of my time building Trendware Solutions Private Limited ( SimplexMLM ) - a product company which helps in digital transformation of Fashion Organisations.”

“Apart from this, I will be nurturing Rumi - a fine dine restaurant for Awadhi cuisine in Bangalore. It had always been a dream to bring a part of Lucknow to Bangalore and Rumi is doing just that! “I will also be advising Team Pumpkin on "Strategy" to help them build a world-class enterprise that's ready for the future.”

“Lastly, I will continue to write. My second book "Notes from an Open Window" is under publication and will be out sometime this year,” he wrote.

Kumar has worked with ITC Infotech and Wal Mart prior to this.

