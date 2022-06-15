Advertisement

Rajnish Kumar moves on from ITC Limited

Kumar was the Head of Digital & Direct to Consumer

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 15, 2022 12:33 PM  | 1 min read
Rajnish Kumar

Rajnish Kumar, Head Digital & Direct to Consumer, ITC Limited,  has decided to move on.

Kumar had a five-year stint with the company. He joined the company as Head of Program Data and Digital Strategy.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn profile, Kumar wrote: “I have decided to move forward into growth to spend most of my time building Trendware Solutions Private Limited ( SimplexMLM ) - a product company which helps in digital transformation of Fashion Organisations.”

“Apart from this, I will be nurturing Rumi - a fine dine restaurant for Awadhi cuisine in Bangalore. It had always been a dream to bring a part of Lucknow to Bangalore and Rumi is doing just that! “I will also be advising Team Pumpkin on "Strategy" to help them build a world-class enterprise that's ready for the future.”

“Lastly, I will continue to write. My second book "Notes from an Open Window" is under publication and will be out sometime this year,” he wrote.

Kumar has worked with ITC Infotech and Wal Mart prior to this.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags ITC Limited resignation Rajnish Kumar advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Jain

Levi Strauss appoints Amisha Jain to lead S Asia-Middle East & Africa
4 hours ago

Gulati

Dentsu Creative Group India appoints Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director
4 hours ago

Bhasin

RD&X Network onboards Ashish Bhasin as Co-Founder & Chairman
8 hours ago