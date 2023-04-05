R Arvind named Vermmillion’s Chief Creative Director - South

Vermmillion has appointed R Arvind as Chief Creative Director- South.

Arvind has over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He has worked with agencies like RK Swamy BBDO and Mudra DDB. Besides this, he has established his own ad agency, TCC.

On being appointed, Arvind stated, "I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new role. Vermmillion is a vibrant agency that has a massive breadth of capabilities. The Southern region is a dynamic and diverse market, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to create innovative and effective campaigns for our clients. I am committed to working closely with the team to deliver creative solutions that drive business growth and build strong relationships with our clients."

At the helm of Vermmillion, Chennai, Director Vijayshree Krishnan says, “We were on a roll until now. But with Arvind on board, we aim to leap to the next level in the quality of work, creating an environment where we can challenge ourselves and deliver nothing but the best work. Our vantage ensues a meaningful transformation for our clients who are true disruptors and trailblazers in their industries.”

