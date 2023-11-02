QYOU Media names Raj Mishra as India Group CEO
Mishra was appointed to the QYOU Board of Directors in May
QYOU Media Inc. has appointed digital leader and strategist Raj Mishra as Group CEO of India operations overseeing all business units.
Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies and strengths among the three primary business units as the company further pivots in India into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.
Mishra was appointed to QYOU’s Board of Directors on May 30, 2023, and brings a strong track record of driving business growth and profitability in the mobile, media and entertainment sectors. With over 13 years of experience and a background that includes senior management roles in building some of the most successful app businesses in Indian markets history, Mishra specializes in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management in India's evolving social media landscape.
QYOU Media CEO and Co-founder, Curt Marvis, said, “We are thrilled to have Raj on board to direct the next phase of growth for our businesses in India. Working with him as a consultant to QYOU India over the last several months, it became clear to me and the Board that his skill set and experience were directly applicable to our overall business objective to become a larger brand with more direct to consumer initiatives in India. This includes our most recent launch of the new freemium version of Q GamesMela. In addition, Raj’s understanding and knowledge of how the creator economy works, as a result of his roles at both Musical.ly and TikTok are invaluable for us as we build a creator centric brand and business. His appointment to oversee our entire operation in India launches a very exciting new chapter in our history.”
Speaking on the appointment, Raj Mishra added, “I joined the board of QYOU Media because I was excited about the size and scope of the opportunity for which they have already built the foundation. In working directly with the business since that time, I now know that the potential is even greater than I had first realized. There is a tremendous amount of hard work, coordination and execution ahead and we have only scratched the surface of what is possible for QYOU. I have shared with Curt and the Board my thoughts on how I see the business unfolding and expanding in the coming years. I can’t wait to get deeper into working with the executive management and employees at all the business units and to help QYOU raise the India business to a level of success we all know is possible.”
Mona Jain to lead new unified sales division at Zee Media
The company has announced that it will consolidate Digital (Direct Revenue) and Linear Sales functions
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 2:44 PM | 1 min read
Zee Media has announced the decision to consolidate Digital (Direct Revenue) and Linear sales functions, into a Unified Sales Division, which will be helmed by senior leader Mona Jain.
This strategic consolidation aims to create a holistic and unified approach to meet clients' diverse needs and expectations and shall draw synergies to fuel the Sales Division to elevate client experience. The result will be an improved coverage, stronger collaboration, and a heightened level of customer satisfaction.
“I am truly honoured and excited to lead this unified Sales Division. Our mission is to bring together the best of both worlds – digital and linear sales – to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. With our cohesive team and unwavering commitment, we're set to redefine excellence in advertising,” added Mona Jain.
The Unified Sales Division will be better equipped to offer innovative advertising strategies that span both digital and television platforms. Training sessions and workshops shall be conducted to ensure that team members have the tools and resources needed to excel in their roles.
Simran Hoon steps down as CEO of QYOU Media India
Hoon took over as CEO in 2021
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 2:17 PM | 1 min read
Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media India, has decided to move on from her current role at the company.
Hoon took over as CEO in 2021. She also oversaw the strategic acquisition of key media assets, forging partnerships that allowed QYOU Media India to reach new audiences and diversify its offerings.
Speaking on the development, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, said, “The Board of Directors and I want to thank Simran for all of her determined efforts and accomplishments on behalf of QYOU Media in India. During her time with us we have furthered the foundation and scale of our business across the board and we wish her the best in all of her new endeavors.”
Looking back at her journey at QYOU Media India, Hoon said, "It has been an incredible journey leading this company along with a team of talented professionals who are truly committed to pushing the boundaries of media and entertainment. I am grateful for this opportunity and shall cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”
Shivani Behl joins Foxtale as Chief Marketing Officer
Prior to this, Behl was the CMO at Pureplay Skin Sciences
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Skincare brand Foxtale has appointed Shivani Behl as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Behl made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I am delighted to announce that I have joined Foxtale as the Chief Marketing Officer. Excited to work alongside Romita Mazumdar and the talented team of professionals”, her LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Behl was the Chief Marketing Officer of Pureplay Skin Sciences where she worked for around 2 years. She was responsible for the marketing, communications, new product strategy and development, media, and digital content strategy, for Plum, Plum Body Lovin, and PHY across several categories.
Previously, she has worked with Shoppers Stop, Lakme, and Reliance Brands.
Behl is a marketing professional with 17 years of experience in building iconic national and global brands across retail, FMCD, travel, automobile, and beauty sectors.
Google India appoints Shekar Khosla as VP-Marketing
Khosla was earlier with Kellogg Company for nearly 9 years
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 10:56 AM | 1 min read
Shekar Khosla has been appointed VP-Marketing at Google India.
Khosla was earlier with Kellogg Company for nearly 9 years.
He was with Unilever for 20 years in various leadership roles.
Welcoming Khosla, Simon Kahn, Vice President, Marketing for Asia Pacific at Google Vice President, said: "Shekar brings a wealth of experience in developing purpose-driven brands across both emerging and developed markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa."
BBH India names Anupam Chauhan as Senior VP – Account Management
Chauhan will be based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office and report directly to Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, BBH India
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 9:17 AM | 2 min read
BBH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Anupam Chauhan as the Senior Vice President - Account Management.
Based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, Anupam's mandate will be to lead and drive the account management function. Anupam will report directly to Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at BBH India.
Speaking about Anupam's appointment, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India said, "We are thrilled to welcome Anupam to our leadership team. Anupam's stellar track record of delivering high-impact campaigns for globally renowned brands aligns perfectly with BBH's Zag philosophy and mission. His wealth of experience and passion for creating exceptional client work will undoubtedly strengthen our team and further enhance our creative prowess. Anupam's arrival signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier creative solutions for our clients and reinforces our position as a leading force in Delhi-NCR market.”
Talking about his new role at BBH India, Anupam said, “I'm really thrilled to join the enthusiastic and forward-thinking team at BBH India and the Publicis Groupe India network. They are prepared for the future, driven by passion and purpose, and focused on success for their business and clients. BBH India stands out in its ability to offer clients complete marketing and branding strategies in today's multi-screen era. The agency is witnessing great growth and momentum, and I'm excited to be a part of their adventure.”
“I look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving business growth for both organically and new, delivering exceptional results for clients with the network’s power of one approach. With Himanshu and Parikshit leading the way, we will together keep pushing the limits of what can be done in advertising and craft campaigns that truly change the game for our clients and their audiences,” he further added.
Anupam brings with him 18+ years of experience in leading advertising agency teams across India, Southeast Asia, the UK, and Canada.
Vivek Gaur steps down as CEO of Tak Channels
His last day will be January 18, 2024, according to the company's disclosure to Sebi
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
The CEO and Consultant (Senior Management Personnel) of Tak Channels, Vivek Gaur, has stepped down from his role, according to the network's disclosure to Sebi.
Gaur tendered his resignation on October 18 to pursue other opportunities.
In a letter to Sebi Ashish Sabharwal, Group Head - Secretarial & Company Secretary, notified the regulator that it had accepted Gau's resignation. He will be in office till January 18, 2024.
