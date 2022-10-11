QYOU Media India launches its direct-to-consumer app, Q PLAY

Entertainment network QYOU Media India has launched its first direct-to-consumer app, Q PLAY. Available to download on the Google Play store and directly on Smart TVs and mobile devices, the free app offers all five QYOU Media India channels and going forward will be the digital destination for the network’s upcoming content.

The ad-supported download-and-watch app can be simply downloaded without any registration.

“India’s Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) model has exploded in growth over the last several years. It is expected to grow exponentially and reach a value of $100 Billion by 2025. Much of this is being driven by the mass adoption of social media and the use of influencer marketing as direct conduits to young Indian consumers. QYOU Media India currently reaches over 125 million viewers weekly on Q branded content channels. The company has a goal of driving that number to 200 million in the next 3 to 6 months. Q PLAY is designed to begin to leverage that audience scale to employ a direct relationship between the company and its user base. Q PLAY will additionally leverage both the large number of blue-chip advertiser brand relationships enjoyed by the company along with the recently announced data initiative to mine data from all sources of distribution, thus driving stronger monetization via more targeted content and ad campaigns,” the company said.

Q PLAY currently carries QYOU Media India’s five channels – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and the most recently launched Q GAMEX.

Commenting on the launch, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “The launch of Q PLAY opens a myriad of new possibilities. It enables us to be independent in addition to relying upon third-party platforms for distribution. The launch of this app will further deepen our audience engagement as it tries to bridge the need gap for relatable and entertaining content. We are thrilled to launch Q PLAY into the market. While it will take us time to build and grow our user base, Q PLAY is the tip of the spear around our digital objective to create a growing one-on-one customer relationship around our brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)