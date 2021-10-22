Pravin Menon appointed as CMO for Veranda Learning Solutions

Updated: Oct 22, 2021
Pravin Menon, an industry veteran who has been in the media industry for 23 years has taken over as the Chief Marketing Officer of Veranda Learning Solutions.

With a pedigree ranging from Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, Worldwide Media ltd, and more, Mr Menon is determined to expand Veranda Learning Solution’s reach and scope. “We have two exciting campaigns coming up, to expand the brand, and this is just the start,” says Menon.

A University of Mumbai graduate, Mr Menon has a broad understanding of media and marketing across different forums and is poised to take the learning platform to national recognition.

