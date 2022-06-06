'Wrongly perceived by some': Layer’r Shot releases statement of clarification

However, the deodorant brand apologised for the ads and said the ads were aired only after due & mandatory approvals

Layer’r Shot deodorant's latest ads sparked a controversy for being insulting to women. As a result, ASCI took the decision to suspend the ads from being aired on all the platforms.

In this regard, Layer'r SHot has released a statement that says, "We the brand Layer'r Shot would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some."

"However, we sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon," adds the statement.

ASCI had issued a statement on 4th July, that said, "On the morning of 3rd of June 2022, The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) was alerted to an advertisement of a deodorant product, which was in serious violation of Chapter II of the ASCI Code against Offensive advertising."

In this specific case, ASCI wrote to the advertiser on June 3rd, informing them of the decision to suspend the advertising, and invited the advertiser’s response which would be tabled before the Consumer Complaints Council in the coming days.

The said ad is in potential violation of ASCI’s chapter II, which states that advertisements should contain nothing indecent, vulgar, especially in the depiction of women, or nothing repulsive which is likely, in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)