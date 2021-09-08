Prativa Mohapatra is Vice President & Managing Director for Adobe India

Adobe today announced the appointment of Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President and Managing Director for Adobe India. In this role, Prativa will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Welcoming Prativa Mohapatra to Adobe, Simon Tate, President, Adobe APAC said, “Digital has become mission-critical for businesses and Adobe’s market-leading technologies are seeing strong momentum. Prativa’s passion for technology, and ability to build stellar teams, will take our India business to the next level of growth.”

“Adobe is uniquely positioned as an enabler for everyone — students, creative artists, small businesses, government agencies and the largest brands — to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. I am thrilled to join the world-class team at Adobe India and propel our business vision in the country,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India.

Prativa’s career spans over 25 years in the technology industry. She joins Adobe from IBM, where she served as Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. Prior to that, she led Sales for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services. Through her various strategic roles at IBM since joining the company in 2002, Prativa has a wide range of experience including leading business transformations, scaling teams to meet hyper-growth and evangelising Artificial Intelligence technology with customers. She started her career at PwC India.

Prativa received a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Regional EngineeringCollege (now NIT), Rourkela, India. She attended Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar, India for her Post Graduation in Management, where she specialized in Systems and Finance.

An acknowledged industry leader, Prativa is passionate about building diverse teams and actively mentors women on their leadership journeys.

