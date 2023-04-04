Prajith VM elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group

Before this, he was Head of Digital Marketing – APAC

Prajith VM has been elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group, Inc. Before this, Prajith was Head of Digital Marketing – APAC for 10 months.

He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Marketing - International at Fossil Group, Inc.!”, his post read.

Before joining Fossil Group, Prajith was with De Beers Forevermark for over 7 years. The last position that he held at the company was Senior Marketing Manager (Head - Media, Digital, E-commerce) where he led the Media, Digital, and E-commerce mandate for the De Beers brand for India & UAE markets.

Previously, Prajith was with DIAGEO India for over 4 years where he was a part of the Diageo Global Travel team, responsible for the Marketing & Operations of the Travel Retail Business (Duty-Free) of the key airports in India & Sri Lanka.

