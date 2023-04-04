Prajith VM elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group
Before this, he was Head of Digital Marketing – APAC
Prajith VM has been elevated to Head of Digital Marketing – International at Fossil Group, Inc. Before this, Prajith was Head of Digital Marketing – APAC for 10 months.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Marketing - International at Fossil Group, Inc.!”, his post read.
Before joining Fossil Group, Prajith was with De Beers Forevermark for over 7 years. The last position that he held at the company was Senior Marketing Manager (Head - Media, Digital, E-commerce) where he led the Media, Digital, and E-commerce mandate for the De Beers brand for India & UAE markets.
Previously, Prajith was with DIAGEO India for over 4 years where he was a part of the Diageo Global Travel team, responsible for the Marketing & Operations of the Travel Retail Business (Duty-Free) of the key airports in India & Sri Lanka.
Harish Kumar elevated to National Sales Head - Regional Markets at Dainik Bhaskar Group
Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Branch Head - Corporate Sales & Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Bhaskar Group has elevated Harish Kumar to National Sales Head - Regional Markets. Kumar made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as National Sales Head - Regional Markets at Dainik Bhaskar Group”, his post read.
Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Branch Head - Corporate Sales & Marketing at the Dainik Bhaskar Group. He held the position for over 10 years.
Previously, Kumar was with Amar Ujala Publications Ltd for over 3 years as West Head - Media Marketing. Before that, he was with Hindustan Times as Asst. General Manager - Media Marketing.
Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as COO
With an experience of over 35 years, Singhal moves to Tata International from Tata Steel
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Tata International has announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer. He will report to Anand Sen, Managing Director of Tata International Limited. With this appointment, all vertical heads will report to Singhal.
Singhal with an experience of over 35 years moves to Tata International from Tata Steel. At Tata Steel he held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his most recent role as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products.
Speaking on the announcement, Sen said, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rajeev Singhal to Tata International as our Chief Operating Officer. I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business."
On his appointment, Singhal said, "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive growth and build on the company's success. With the support of the talented and dedicated Tata International team, I am confident that we will continue to drive value for our stakeholders."
Manas Lahiri named COO of Famous Innovations
Lahiri has over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Famous Innovations has appointed Manas Lahiri as COO.
With over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Lahiri brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has held senior positions at various renowned agencies and brands, including Samsung, Motorola, McCann, Ogilvy, Havas Worldwide, and more.
Speaking about his new role, Lahiri said, "I'm excited to be joining Famous Innovations and its young, vibrant team. The agency's focus on culture, design, and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for activating omnichannel growth for companies. I'm looking forward to working with the team to drive the agency's growth and success."
Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO of Famous Innovations said, "I couldn't be more excited to welcome Manas Lahiri to the Famous Innovations family. When we met, it was clear that his passion for creativity and innovation was a perfect fit for our agency. His track record of developing businesses and building happy teams is impressive, and we are fortunate to have him lead as our new COO. We believe that the human factor is crucial in an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies. With Manas' strategic vision and deep understanding of brands, I am confident that he will help us further elevate our work and deliver exceptional results for our clients. This is a new chapter for Famous Innovations, and we are thrilled to have Manas onboard for this exciting journey."
Sachin Kamble to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment
Kamble will be reporting to MD Vinit Thakkar
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:48 PM | 1 min read
Sachin Kamble has been appointed to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment (SME)and will report to MD Vinit Thakkar.
Kamble is leading the company’s digital business with the media partners for Digital Platforms, TV Channels, OTT platforms, Shortform Videos, etc. across SAARC region and collaborating with the Global teams to drive overall revenue. His major focus will be to strengthen Sony Music Entertainment’s position and market share in the rapidly growing Indian Music market.
He has more than sixteen years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in areas of Business Strategy, Consumer Insights, Post-Merger Integration and Business Automation AI/ML initiatives. In the past, he has worked with Star India, Walt Disney Company, Turner India, Zee Network & the Times Group.
In the last role with Times Internet Limited (Gaana.com), Kamble was heading the Content Licensing & Strategy for the OTT service across languages and categories.
In his leadership, the platform underwent a transition to pivot the business to an entirely subscription model.
iTV Network names Ajay Sharma as President - Digital & Print Sales - Government Vertical
Sharma joins the company from Zee Media Corporation Limited where he was National Head - Network Channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:29 AM | 2 min read
iTV network has appointed Ajay Sharma as President - Digital and Print sales in Government Vertical. He joins the company from Zee Media Corporation Limited where he was National Head for the network Channels.
In his new role, Ajay will be responsible for strengthening the digital and print revenue of Government vertical for the entire network. Ajay has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career. He has worked with various media houses viz. News Nation, Star News, ABP News, India TV, The Pioneer and The Indian Express.
With over 22 years of experience, Ajay is a turnaround specialist with considerable exposure in managing channel growth in Government, Corporate and Retail Sales. He is an expert in interfacing with top bureaucrats, Ministers of Central & State Ministries, and political parties and has managed the 2019 Lok Sabha and State Assembly Elections effectively.
Speaking on his appointment, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “I am thrilled that Ajay has joined us as President Digital and Print – Govt. Vertical. iTV network is a strong brand with talented people, facing an imperative for change as the media landscape evolves. Ajay is a strong leader with a great track record in delivering transformational change. He has worked successfully in talent-driven organisations, with government and regulators, and has a thorough understanding of the media industry.”
Sharing his thoughts on his new role, Ajay said, "I am thrilled to be joining ITV Network. The network has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality news and information to its viewers, and I look forward to providing strategic & operative direction to the business, driving the volumes in assigned states and contributing to the growth and success in the print and digital domain.”
Mustufa Arsiwalla elevated as CMO at Britannia Bel Foods
Prior to this, Arsiwalla was the Marketing Group Manager at Bel Groupe
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Britannia Bel Foods has elevated Mustufa Arsiwalla as the Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Arsiwalla will continue to strengthen the positioning and visibility of the iconic brand-Britannia, catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.
Arsiwalla made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited. I am excited to take on this role as we deepen our presence and make delicious and nutritious cheese accessible to families in India”, his LinkedIn post stated.
Prior to this, he was the Head of Marketing (Marketing Group Manager) of Bel Groupe. With over 17 years of experience, Arsiwalla is a seasoned consumer marketer and brand strategist and worked on diverse categories like foods, personal care and OTC.
Previously, he has also worked with Ferrero, Cavinkare, Parle Agro, ITC. He handled Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Joy portfolios across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Fabian Trevor Cowan joins Ideacafe.Agency as Chief Growth Officer
Cowan moves from Sapio Parthiv Heritech where he was appointed CEO last January
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Fabian Trevor Cowan has joined Ideacafe.Agency as its Chief Growth Officer, as per media reports.
He moves from Sapio Parthiv Heritech where he was appointed CEO in January last year.
Prior to that, he was Country Head at Posterscope India. He was with the Dentsu group organisation for 11 years.
Cowan has been associated with the media industry for almost three decades.
