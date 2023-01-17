Pilgrim onboards Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer

D2C personal care brand Pilgrim has announced the appointment of Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer.

“Konark, ex-Business Head at Marico Limited, brings almost two decades of experience in effectively building successful businesses in India and global markets. His expertise in scaling up businesses from the ground up will bolster Pilgrim’s journey to be a strong player in the personal care space. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Konark will spearhead marketing & commercial strategies to unlock the next phase of growth for the company,” Pilgrim shared in a statement.

“With Pilgrim eyeing 3x the current run rate in 2023, Konark will closely lead the marketing efforts in introducing new categories in the beauty and personal care ranges. He will also be focusing on building a multidisciplinary team and plans to hire critical positions in the next 2 quarters,” they added.

Commenting on this development, Anurag Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, Pilgrim, said, “We are thrilled to have Konark onboard, who’s expertise and proven success in building leading brands makes him the ideal partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. 2023 will be a crucial year in our growth journey and with Konark at the helm of our consumer-insight driven marketing strategy, we are geared up to build a credible brand in the personal care industry.”

On his appointment, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing Officer, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is committed to providing Beauty Secrets from around the world to Indian consumers in an accessible way. Anurag and Gagandeep have built a truly differentiated brand and a relevant idea that meets the unmet desire of millennials to experience global beauty offerings affordably, at their doorstep. Pilgrim is curating and innovating “native” global experiences and not merely importing global ingredients. This is what excites me the most about the company, the founders and their vision. At this crucial juncture, I aim to scale awareness and growth across multiple channels that can help fast-track Pilgrim’s journey to being the most preferred and loved brand in the beauty and personal care industry.”

Prior to Marico as their Business Head, he worked with Sebamed as the Chief Marketing Officer. He has also worked with Nestle & General Mills leading business strategy, innovation and go-to-market execution. Additionally, he co-founded Jazz up Salon, a professional salon chain and hijinny.com, an internet start-up.

