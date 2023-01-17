Pilgrim onboards Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer
Gaur was earlier the Business Head at Marico
D2C personal care brand Pilgrim has announced the appointment of Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer.
“Konark, ex-Business Head at Marico Limited, brings almost two decades of experience in effectively building successful businesses in India and global markets. His expertise in scaling up businesses from the ground up will bolster Pilgrim’s journey to be a strong player in the personal care space. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Konark will spearhead marketing & commercial strategies to unlock the next phase of growth for the company,” Pilgrim shared in a statement.
“With Pilgrim eyeing 3x the current run rate in 2023, Konark will closely lead the marketing efforts in introducing new categories in the beauty and personal care ranges. He will also be focusing on building a multidisciplinary team and plans to hire critical positions in the next 2 quarters,” they added.
Commenting on this development, Anurag Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, Pilgrim, said, “We are thrilled to have Konark onboard, who’s expertise and proven success in building leading brands makes him the ideal partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. 2023 will be a crucial year in our growth journey and with Konark at the helm of our consumer-insight driven marketing strategy, we are geared up to build a credible brand in the personal care industry.”
On his appointment, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing Officer, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is committed to providing Beauty Secrets from around the world to Indian consumers in an accessible way. Anurag and Gagandeep have built a truly differentiated brand and a relevant idea that meets the unmet desire of millennials to experience global beauty offerings affordably, at their doorstep. Pilgrim is curating and innovating “native” global experiences and not merely importing global ingredients. This is what excites me the most about the company, the founders and their vision. At this crucial juncture, I aim to scale awareness and growth across multiple channels that can help fast-track Pilgrim’s journey to being the most preferred and loved brand in the beauty and personal care industry.”
Prior to Marico as their Business Head, he worked with Sebamed as the Chief Marketing Officer. He has also worked with Nestle & General Mills leading business strategy, innovation and go-to-market execution. Additionally, he co-founded Jazz up Salon, a professional salon chain and hijinny.com, an internet start-up.
Tanisha Sangha quits Network18
Sangha, who was Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth, had joined the company in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 6:56 PM | 1 min read
Tanisha Sangha has quit as Network18’s Head of Digital Video Strategy and Growth.
Making the announcement on LinkedIn, Sangha wrote, “I have always found leaving an organisation after a few years difficult. But, when you've only been around a couple of months and still find it hard to move on it must mean something!
I thoroughly enjoyed my short stint at Network18 Media & Investments Limited. My few months here were full of learning - both professional and personal. Proud to have been associated with a network that truly embodies a respectful, inclusive and professional work culture.”
Sangha had joined the company in July 2022 from India Today after a 12-year-old stint. At Network 18, she used to strategise growth initiatives for digital videos across the board.
In the past, she has also worked with Robin Roy Films as Assistant Director and Production Head. She began her career with NDTV as Assistant Producer and then moved on to join NewsX as a producer.
Go Colors’ Rahul Row moves on
He was with the retail brand for 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Go Colors' Head of Marketing Rahul Row has moved on. He announced his decision via a social media posting.
"As I bid goodbye to Go Colors, memories across the last eight years flash back. It’s been a great learning journey with trials and experimentation across product range, sales channels, store formats and getting the right marketing mix that led us to our growth. Prakash Kumar Saraogi and Gautam Saraogi have led the organization keeping product and consumer needs/accessibility at the center. Grateful to Raja Ganapathy to have introduced me to the founders, without which this journey would not have been possible. A heartwarming farewell by the teams & management will always be remembered. Wishing Go Colors - Go Fashion India Ltd. all the very best. Good Bye!"
Row was with the retail brand for 8 years.
Prior to this, he was heading sales and marketing at Hello FM 106.4. He has also been associated with ad agencies like Ogilvy and RK Swamy BBDO.
T Gangadhar joins Quotient Group as Co-Founder & Group CEO
Will jointly lead and manage the group with Shriram Iyer & Rajiv Chatterjee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
Mumbai-based brand and communications group Quotient Ventures has announced the appointment of media and advertising veteran T. Gangadhar (Gangs) as its Group CEO. This appointment is effective February 1st, 2023.
Talking about the appointment, Founder and Group Chairman & CEO, Joseph George ( Joe ) said “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across Organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L Management, Advertising (strategic planning and account management), Marketing, Media, Content, Digital and Data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”
With over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media, Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he last served as Asia Pacific CEO, Essence. Prior to WPP, he has worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.
Talking about the appointment, T.Gangadhar, the incoming Co-Founder & Group CEO said “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the Full-Brained-Thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners”.
Apart from being a seasoned, growth-oriented professional, Gangs ( as he is popularly known in the industry ) is passionate about bringing meaningful change in the communications industry. He has been one of the most vocal voices for diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) in the Asia Pacific region.
Joseph George ( Joe ) concluded “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead.”
Ipsos appoints Michel Guidi as COO & Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
Both have been appointed for the Executive Committee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 7:00 PM | 1 min read
Ipsos has appointed Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Vezinhet will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.
Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients.”
NDTV president Suparna Singh resigns
Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have also quit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
In yet another high-profile resignation since Adani Group taking management control of NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh has put in her papers. Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer have also quit.
The information was shared by the company with BSE.
“The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company,” the communication from NDTV to BSE read.
The news was further shared by CEO & Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia with NDTV employees in an internal mail.
“As an update, three of our colleagues: Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee and Kawaljit Singh Bedi have submitted their resignations and have decided to move on from NDTV. They have been the pillars of strength for the group and have played important roles in getting the company back to profitability. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours," he reporetdly wrote in the mail.
"In line with the thoughts I shared during the town hall, the Adani Group is committed to transitioning NDTV into a new-age, global digital media organisation. As I interact with many of you at NDTV, I am more than convinced that we have the value system, mindset, capability and credibility to make our aspirations come true soon. We shall work together and keep you updated at all stages," he said.
Suparna spent 25 years with NDTV, including various functions: editorial in both broadcast TV and internet, revenue and cost management. She is credited with creating and running NDTV Convergence.
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as ASCI board member comes to an end
Sinha had been associated with ASCI for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Board member has come to an end.
Sinha, who is the Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, had been associated with the advertising body for 20 years.
He shared the news in a tweet.
Grateful to ASCI , all Board members and Manisha,Vinod and staff as a 20 year innings comes to an end . 10 years on the board and 10 years on the Consumer Complaints Council @ascionline pic.twitter.com/VtIkeLy3hv— Shashi Sinha (@Shashimediabran) January 12, 2023
Sinha is currently also the chairman of BARC. He took over the role in March last year.
Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as Past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Past President of The Ad Club, Current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC). He was also the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.
R/GA CMO Ashish Prashar moves on
He once served as the press secretary of Boris Johnson during his tenure as the Mayor of London
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Ashish Prashar, the CMO of New York-based innovation consultancy and digital design and advertising agency, has reportedly stepped down. He will be in office till February 3, as per media reports.
Prashar has over 15 years of experience in communications and is a seasoned campaigner, political strategist and executive.
Prashar joined the agency in 2020 and has a background in journalism and politics. He was also once the press secretary of Boris Johnson when he served as the Mayor of London and of former UK PM Tony Blair. He has also worked extensively on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
