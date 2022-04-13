Pidilite's Vivek Sharma joins Fixcraft as Marketing Advisor

Delhi-headquartered Fixcraft has appointed Vivek Sharma as their marketing advisor.

Fixcraft is an end-to-end car repair and service delivered through an easy-to-use app, company owned workshops with trained technicians using genuine spares and materials. The company is now preparing to expand its footprint, beyond Delhi NCR, Benguluru, to around the country.

Vivek Sharma served as the CMO at Pidilite for seven years, where he was responsible for marketing planning, implementation and brand development for all divisions, corporate brand, innovation and marketing talent development across the organization. Under his leadership the business grew well across B2C, B2B verticals and he further strengthened the iconic brands Fevicol, Fevikwik, Dr. Fixit, MSeal through insightful marketing campaigns.

Prior to Pidilite, Sharma was Vice President Indian sub-continent at Philips India Ltd. as Chief Marketing Officer & Head – Govt. Affairs. He has held senior positions across Cadbury (now Mondelez), Ogilvy advertising and MIRC electronics (ONIDA). With an overall experience of over 32 years, he carries a unique blend of business and brand development experience across FMCG, Healthcare, Lighting, Consumer Durables and home improvement, encompassing B2C, B2B and B2G.

Sharma is passionate about teaching and regularly delivers marketing lectures at premier

B schools like IIMs, ISB and SPJIMR. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and Bachelor of Technology from Indian School of Mines (now IIT, Dhanbad).

Commenting on the new hiring, Vivek Sharma, Founder and CEO Fixcraft said, “We at Fixcraft are building a reliable brand which is accountable for the service delivery to consumers by owning the end-to-end execution of repair in company owned service centers. With Vivek joining hands with us as a marketing advisor, we are sure that we will be able to take this promise to all consumers PAN India in a very effective manner and our brand position will help us service more and more consumers who are looking for a trustworthy service provider”.

“Fixcraft is looking at a huge untapped opportunity for quality and reliable car repair and service that exists between authorized workshops and neighborhood garages. I see here a vacant space to build a trusted brand that takes full accountability for its service and creates consumer delight. The journey in building the business and brand Fixcraft with the young team is surely going to be exciting “said Vivek Sharma, Marketing Advisor, Fixcraft.

