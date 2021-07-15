Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as Deputy Managing Director

Vats was the Director & Vice President of Indian Broadcasting Foundation from September 2012 to April 2020. He is the Member of CII National Manufacturing Council

Pidilite Industries Limited today announced that Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.

Sudhanshu Vats, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, has a rich career of 30 years spanning diverse organizations like Unilever, Castrol, Viacom18 and more recently, EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). Sudhanshu is a Member of CII National Manufacturing Council. He was the Chairman - National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII from April 2014 to March 2020 and Director & Vice President of Indian Broadcasting Foundation from September 2012 to April 2020.

Commenting on the announcement Shri. M.B. Parekh, Executive Chairman of Pidilite said “Sudhanshu is a welcome addition to Pidilite’s leadership team. His talent and experience will be of great value to Pidilite”.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite said “I am delighted to welcome Sudhanshu to Pidilite. His varied experience and passion and energy for building a sustainable growth business will be an important asset in building the Pidilite of the future”.

Sudhanshu Vats added "I am deeply honoured to partner Madhukar Parekh and Bharat in the next phase of Pidilite’s journey. I would like to thank the Board for giving me this opportunity. Pidilite is an outstanding organization and an exemplary corporate citizen helping people from all walks of life add magic to their world with its iconic brands and pioneering technology. I am excited about working closely with the talented Pidilite team to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

