Pickrr appoints Delhivery's Rohit Mittal as Senior Vice President

E-commerce logistics and shipping aggregator, Pickrr, has announced the appointment of former senior director at Delhivery Rohit Mittal as its Senior Vice President of the sales division. In his role, he will lead the sales team and drive exponential growth for the company. He will also be focusing on diversifying business lines across B2B, hyperlocal, cross border and fulfilment services. Rohit’s appointment comes at a time when the end-to-end fulfilment provider is eyeing to close FY2021 at Rs 350+ crore in revenue.

Rohit has held several senior leadership positions in startups and early-stage companies and brings on board 13+ years of experience in areas such as business development, strategic planning, M&A, P&L management, revenue realization, analytics, pricing, strategy, budgeting, consulting and performance management. He was previously the Senior Director of Business Development at logistics tech unicorn Delhivery, where he played a key role in devising and executing growth strategies for the company. Prior to that, Rohit also led business operations at Reliance, Hughes and Sify.

Speaking on the appointment, Rhitiman Majumder – Co-Founder and CEO – Pickrr, said, “It is an exciting time for Pickrr as we are set to enter the next phase of our growth trajectory. In addition to expanding our core product portfolio, we are launching new business lines for hyperlocal and cross border deliveries, and strengthening our warehousing and fulfilment capabilities to empower our customers with the access to best-in-class end-to-end logistics and ecommerce fulfilment services at the most affordable rate. At such a growing stage in Pickrr’s journey, Rohit’s in-depth knowledge of India’s logistics sector and the startup ecosystem will make him a valuable asset to our team. We are confident that he will drive Pickrr’s commitment to enabling and simplifying the e-commerce journey in India.”

Sharing his views, Rohit Mittal, Senior Vice President, commented, “I am quite thrilled to embark on an exciting journey with Pickrr and look forward to taking them to greater heights. India’s e-commerce industry is on steroids, and a large part of its growth story is written by SMBs and D2C brands. Pickrr is well-positioned to give a strong lift-off to e-commerce brands and drive 2x03x growth on the back on efficient logistics and fulfilment. Pickrr has already emerged as a force to be reckoned within the LPaaS (logistics platform as a service) market, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its growing team.”

Offering 17+ integration platforms and with 25+ delivery partners, Pickrr transports 75,000+ products daily across 220 global destinations and 29,000+ pin codes in India. Since its inception in 2015, the startup has grown into a 200+ team and has aggressive plans to invest further in technology and talent onboarding.

