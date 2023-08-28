P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as Chief Marketing Officer
Along with leading the Marketing function, Maheshwari will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India
Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective September 1, 2023.
Along with leading the Marketing function, Mukta will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India. She brings with her a rich work experience of over 2 decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across 5 brands across 3 different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care Category Head, Mukta served as the Vice President, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore and was instrumental in delivering double digit top and bottom line for Downy in ASEAN. This was enabled by, among multiple other aspects, the launch of Downy Natural Essential oil scents range, which was spearheaded by her.
Speaking about her new role, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer; and Vice President & Category Head - Fabric Care, P&G India said, “I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&Gs philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.”
Mukta is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.
Mukta takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the Senior Vice President, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai. Under Sharat’s leadership over the last 4 years, P&G has stepped up on its brand building efforts, leading many innovative solutions and campaigns that are not just a force for growth, but also a force for good. This is reflected not just in the growth of the brands, but also multiple external recognition – national and global - that the brands have garnered over the years on iconic initiatives like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, etc.
Sharing his perspective, Sharat Verma, Senior Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) said “It has been my privilege and an absolute honor to serve as the CMO for P&G India. The journey has been rewarding and one filled with immense learnings. From every campaign that captured hearts, to each innovation that reshaped industries, our commitment to delivering exceptional results stands as a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence. Together, we raised the bar on consumer centricity and brand building and reinforced our brands as both - a #ForceForGrowth and a #ForceforGood. As I extend a warm welcome to Mukta, I am confident that our legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring new heights of creativity, impact, and success. I am only optimistic about what the future holds.”
Castrol India appoints Rohit Talwar as Vice President & Head of Marketing
The appointment will be effective November 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 5:55 PM | 2 min read
Castrol, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Rohit Talwar as Vice President and Head of Marketing, effective 1 November 2023. Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in this role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical.
Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol's comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders. He will also join the Castrol India Leadership Team.
Talwar brings with him a wealth of experience, possessing 21 years of proficiency in leading high-performance multicultural teams across various levels and assignments, locally and globally. His distinguished career spans both developed and growth markets within the Castrol group.
Talwar's journey with Castrol India commenced in June 2004 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the brand's growth in diverse roles, including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. Mr. Talwar notably served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the internationally acclaimed Castrol VECTON brand.
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India Limited, where he held prominent positions such as Head of Brand and Communication and Deputy Vice President of Marketing for India.
Since 2019, Talwar has been leading marketing for Castrol Vietnam. In this capacity, he has overseen both B2C and B2B marketing initiatives, driving innovation and delivering substantial business growth in the Vietnamese market.
"Castrol India wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Jaya Jamrani for her invaluable contributions during her tenure as VP and Head of Marketing. Jamrani has decided to take a well-deserved sabbatical in line bp’s flexible working policy," the comany said.
Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India, states, "Rohit's wealth of experience, unwavering commitment, and exemplary track record within the Castrol family perfectly align with the demands of this role. We are assured that his leadership will further elevate our marketing endeavors and contribute significantly to our continued success."
Talwar conveyed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "I am deeply honored to accept this appointment and eagerly anticipate rejoining the Castrol India team. I look forward to collaborating closely with our exceptionally talented team to propel our marketing initiatives to new heights and further uphold Castrol's legacy of excellence."
Talwar holds a Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad.
CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as CEO
Anand has had a long-standing association with CaratLane and was a part of the founding team
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
CaratLane Trading Private Limited (‘CaratLane’) today announced the appointment of Avnish Anand, currently Chief Operating Officer of CaratLane, as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Avnish, an alumnus of ISI Kolkata and IIM Lucknow, was employee No.1 at CaratLane and an integral part of the founding team. He has played a stellar role in building CaratLane into what it is today.
Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, another veteran of CaratLane and the person who has built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omni channel business and digital experiences, will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane. Guru is a seasoned technology leader who holds a master’s degree from IIM Bangalore and has worked with some marquee fortune 500 companies including a stint in Silicon Valley.
Titan, on 19th August 2023, had announced acquisition of the full stake held by the Founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.
Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, said: “We are delighted to appoint Avnish as CaratLane’s new Chief Executive Officer. Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omni channel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards.”
Manisha Dey named Head of Devotional & Music Division at Shemaroo Entertainment
She has 25+ years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has appointed Manisha Dey as Head of the Devotional & Music category.
With an illustrious career spanning 25+ years in the media and entertainment industry, Manisha Dey brings a wealth of experience to her new role.
Her career milestones include leading content and partnerships at Gaana. Through path-breaking partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana's content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching market-defining, industry-first and exclusive Music & Entertainment flagship properties, including highly successful independent original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives’.
Prior to Gaana, Manisha Dey has led content portfolios at leading music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI etc. and served as National Content Head-VAS role at IDEA cellular. Her extensive expertise in music, films, value-added services, streaming business, and partnerships has positioned her as a seasoned industry leader and mentor. In her new role, Manisha will report to Arpit Mankar and Mohan Gopinath.
Commenting on the appointment of Manisha Dey, Arpit Mankar, Head of Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated, "We extend a hearty welcome to Manisha Dey, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. Her remarkable professional journey and achievements underscore her visionary acumen. With her extensive experience and a well-established track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our Devotional & Music landscape. We eagerly anticipate the fresh insights and perspectives she will bring to our content portfolio.”
Manisha conveyed her enthusiasm about her new role, remarking, "I am thrilled to become a part of Shemaroo Entertainment and lead the Devotional & Music category. With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience. Shemaroo's reputation as a content powerhouse provides a unique platform to explore innovative approaches to deliver devotional, non-film and diverse musical experiences that touch the hearts of millions.”
Dream11 elevates Nikhil Lodha to VP – Marketing
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier AVP - Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Dream11 has elevated Nikhil Lodha as Vice President - Marketing.
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier the AVP of Marketing.
Prior to Dream11, Lodha was with TED.
He has also worked with Deloitte and CARE Ratings.
Kavindra Mishra elevated as Executive Director & CEO of Shoppers Stop
Prior to this, Mishra was Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair. He has been appointed for a three-year term.
Before joining Shoppers Stop as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) was working as the Managing Director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre and Global Desi.
Prior to that, Kavi served as the Managing Director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of company from a JV to a 100% subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global. Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand.
Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Economic Times has recognised him with the Inspiring CEO Award 2022 within the retail and lifestyle segment.
The Chairman of the Company, BS Nagesh said, “I am delighted that Mr. Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the company.”
Venu Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.
BS Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer.
Tinder’s Taru Kapoor moves on after 8-yr stint
Kapoor was the platform’s General Manager for South and South East Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Taru Kapoor, Tinder's General Manager for South and South East Asia, has decided to move on.
She has been with the company for eight years.
Kapoor was elevated as General Manager for South Asia and Turkey in 2018 and was given the additional responsibility for South East Asia in 2022.
In a post on LinkedIn, she spoke of her journey with the company.
"After eight incredible years at Tinder and Match Group, it is time to say goodbye. As I wrap up over the coming days and weeks, my heart is filled with gratitude, pride and an absolute sense of amazement at the wonderful adventure. I worked along side some amazing people from across the world and learnt how to lead and how to build campaigns, brands, businesses and teams."
Uber names Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia
Arnab has previously served as Program Director at NITI Aayog
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Uber has announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia.
Arnab joins Uber with over 17 years of experience in technology and financial services. Arnab’s professional journey includes building the India operations for Coinbase and leading India fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers). Arnab has previously served as Program Director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID contact tracing app. Arnab has also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. Arnab is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charterholder.
Commenting on the appointment, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to have Arnab join our leadership team to strengthen Uber’s presence and ensure Uber’s ongoing success in India and South Asia. He has a strong track record of working across financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities.”
“I am excited to join Uber, which has transformed the way people move while creating earning opportunities for millions of people in India and across the region. India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company’s growth ambitions in this important region.” said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia
Arnab’s appointment comes as the company completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options. With a partnership approach to different stakeholders in the value chain like EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers and government bodies, Uber has been at the forefront of EV transition in India. Earlier this year, in the largest EV commitment yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform.
