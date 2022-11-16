Peps appoints Pankaj Kumar as Head of Sales, Marketing (West)

Kumar will be primarily responsible for analyzing consumer behaviour and using all channels of communications and marketing to reinforce the brand message in a sustained manner

With a view to lending its business outreach a greater thrust, Peps Industries, the makers of spring mattresses, has appointed Pankaj Kumar as the Head of Sales and Marketing, Western Region.

"With this appointment, Kumar brings his astute sense of sales and marketing to Peps Industries and would be primarily responsible for analyzing consumer behaviour and using all channels of communications and marketing to reinforce the brand message in a sustained manner," says the company.

Pankaj Kumar has a degree in engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and since then has held responsible positions in sales and marketing in leading companies like L&T, Lapp Kabel, and Finolex.

Talking about his induction into Peps Industries, Pankaj shared his vision about the brand by saying that, ”Peps has been viewed as the leading spring mattress brand in India currently. Going forward, it is poised to become a household name and the most preferred brand across the country for mattresses and other bed accessories. It is my honor to be a part of such an organization and I am excited to learn and grow on my journey here. The brand’s core value is about the well-being of its consumers and this resonates with my own personal values. With a new and refreshed brand identity and engineered product offerings that are completely manufactured in-house, I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission.’

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)