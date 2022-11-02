Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion appoints Rishi Mohindru CEO

Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion has announced the appointment of Rishi Mohindru as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mohindru will be spearheading and driving growth for Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion (a JV partnership between India-based Dollar Industries Limited and G.O.A.T Brand Labs Pvt. Limited).

Rishi Mohindru will be responsible for the next wave of profitable growth of Pepe Inner Fashion across its multiple channels in India and its neighboring regions, the company said. With the launch of the new website pepeinner.com, Rishi will not only concentrate on current business but D2C penetration for the brand. He will oversee the expansion of new product categories across men, women and kids. Post the covid downturn, Rishi will now manage the overall strategic direction of the business to new heights, they added.

Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, “Mr. Mohindru has years of expertise in scaling up businesses across a variety of industries and is joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion. This occurs at a fascinating time for our company, as we are looking to expand Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion’s presence digitally and offline. His strategic bent of mind and years of experience will help to advance the robust plans for the company and maintain the momentum of our business growth that is driven by disruptive technology.”

“We are happy to welcome Rishi Mohindru, a dynamic and proven leader to our company. Mr Mohindru’s years in leading digital and physical retail businesses, his track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and his passion for innovation are a combination that will set our brand cluster up for accelerated growth. Mr Mohindru’s has a broad and quite unique experience across blue chip firms which we believe will be very valuable for the company.”, said Mr Krishan Kumar Gupta, Director

Speaking on the appointment, Rishi Mohindru said, “In India, the innerwear fashion market is slated to grow at an exponential rate in the next few years. I am thrilled to be part of Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion at this time when it is at an exciting juncture of growth. I am excited to use my experience of scaling the brand's presence across multiple channels and establishing it as a household name in India. I am confident that the implementation of our plan will position the brand as an industry leader because of our passionate commitment to creating fanatical experiences for our consumers.”

Rishi has over a decade of experience in handling multiple roles, he comes with the rich experience of scaling up brands across portfolios as he has worked with start-ups, internet service business, and banking in the past. Prior to joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Rishi worked with well-known brands like Wildcraft, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank & Idea Cellular Limited.

At Wildcraft he served as a Chief Revenue Officer.

