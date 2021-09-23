OYO's Jagnoor Singh joins Lido Learning as Chief Business Officer, Global Operations

EdTech startup and India’s top small-group tuitions platform, Lido Learning, onboards Jagnoor Singh as Chief Business Officer for its global operations. The announcement is in sync with its recently announced growth and expansion plans into the US and Canada markets.

In his new role, Jagnoor will be responsible for scaling up Lido Learning’s international operations and services. Jagnoor will work closely with Sahil Sheth, CEO & Founder, Lido Learning and a dedicated team for international expansion towards sharpening the company’s global strategy and operations. Lido Learning recently announced their foray into US and Canada. The company plans to expand into the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia in early 2022. Jagnoor will also oversee the recent expansions into UAE and Saudi Arabia which have seen rapid adoption of the small- group tutoring model offered by Lido.

Announcing Jagnoor’s appointment Sahil Sheth, CEO & Founder, Lido Learning said, “We are excited to have Jagnoor joining us at Lido Learning. His experience across industries is a strength that we can leverage as we expand into new markets, while also improving our local offerings. His experience in the hospitality industry will enable us to become even more customer-centric and experience-focussed. Given Jagnoor’s rapid success at OYO, we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and international operations. His extensive knowledge and experience as a business leader makes him the ideal choice for Lido Learning.”

Jagnoor Singh, Chief Business Officer, Global, Lido Learning on his appointment said “Lido’s purpose and vision appeals to both, the parent and the business officer in me. True learning that lasts a lifetime can't happen in isolation or a crowd. Lido has solved the problem of combining peer-learning and personal attention with its small-group tuition classes. It is the best of both worlds, which will help us fulfill our promise of making success a habit for every child, every time, in all of life's tests. I'm excited to help Lido on its next milestones to disrupt the $15 billion neighbourhood tuition market!”

Jagnoor’s professional stints in leadership positions have been across some reputed organizations. Prior to joining Lido, he was Vice President, Region Head North & East at OYO, heading the company’s Nepal operations. Jagnoor is deeply committed to encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders to achieve their goals, and often delivers guest lectures at management institutes across the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)