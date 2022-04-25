OLX Autos appoints Siddharth Agrawal as Country Head-Marketing

OLX Autos has appointed Siddharth Agrawal as its new Country Head - Marketing. In his new role, Agrawal will lead OLX Autos’ marketing initiatives as it enters the next phase of growth across India’s rapidly expanding pre-owned automobile space. At OLX Autos, Agrawal will be reporting to the company’s CEO, Amit Kumar.

An alumnus of NMIMS, he comes with a wealth of experience spread across marketing, sales and operations in multiple leadership roles in FMCG and Mobility sector, with organizations such as Unilever and OLA.

Formerly, Agrawal served as Senior Director at OLA - spearheading its First-Mile Last-Mile categories (OLA Autos and OLA Bikes). He was instrumental behind the successful launch and scale-up of Ola Autos and Bike categories in India, and led OLA’s global category development efforts.

Prior to Ola, Agrawal served as Global Marketing Director at Hindustan Unilever Ltd for over a decade across various sales and marketing roles. He was actively leading the marketing efforts for the launch of Pureit range of water purifiers in India, and its global expansion into South East Asia and Africa. He was a key member behind the Pureit ‘Rs 1 crore safety challenge’ campaign which was based on the insight that consumers think that all purifiers are the same.

On joining OLX Autos, Siddharth Agrawal said, “Having spent more than two decades in various leadership roles across industries from India to South-East Asia and Africa, I have witnessed how marketing initiatives are crucial in building new categories, and developing a differentiated brand identity to unlock growth. I am excited to embark on this journey along with an enthusiastic team that will support OLX Autos’s strategic vision.”

Welcoming Siddharth, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India, said “More Indian consumers are shifting their preferences to pre-owned vehicles and the trend has accelerated over the last few years especially in the wake of the pandemic. An evolving & competitive market brings new opportunities for us to communicate our brand proposition in a new avatar in line with changing consumer preferences. Siddharth’s extensive experience of scaling businesses across diverse portfolios in the auto sector is of immense value to us. I Welcome Siddharth to our leadership team and wish him a successful inning at OLX.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)